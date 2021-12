The Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the Denver Broncos to Allegiant Stadium in Week 16, and here are our early odds and predictions for the AFC West matchup. In Week 15, the Las Vegas Raiders went into Cleveland and squeaked out a victory, beating a COVID-19 depleted team by the score of 16-14. In today’s NFL, a win is a win, and we have seen many favored teams get upset, as was evident by the Detroit Lions knocking off Arizona this past weekend.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO