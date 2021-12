Alabama signed another marquee quarterback prospect during the 2022 recruiting class in five-star Ty Simpson out of Martin (Tenn.) Westview. Simpson is the No. 24 overall player and third-ranked quarterback, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Simpson enrolls at Alabama in January and head coach Nick Saban was asked last week on Early National Signing Day if there was a chance Simpson would come in early and practice with the team for its Cotton Bowl prep against Cincinnati. Simpson has since joined the team for practice this week, but Saban's comments provide an idea of how Alabama plans to bring him along.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO