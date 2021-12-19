Three men shot, wounded in drug deal gone bad outside Queens shopping mall

NYPD officers search for evidence at the Rochdale Village Shopping Center on Baisley Boulevard parking lot where three people were shot, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News

Three men were shot and wounded in a drug deal gone wrong in Queens and police are asking the public’s help tracking down the gunman and an accomplice.

The victims were sitting in a vehicle parked outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center near Baisley Blvd. and Guy R. Brewer Blvd. when two men walked up to them about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

One of the men started shooting, hitting a 29-year-old man inside the vehicle in the head. Another 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside the vehicle were struck in the back, police said.

Medics took all three victims to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters jumped into a red 2012 Ford Focus with New York plate KRM9614 and fled toward Guy R. Brewer Blvd., cops said.

Police released photos of the suspects Sunday and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.