ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Three men shot, wounded in drug deal gone bad outside Queens shopping mall

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21drJO_0dR0ge9u00
NYPD officers search for evidence at the Rochdale Village Shopping Center on Baisley Boulevard parking lot where three people were shot, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Jeff Bachner/for New York Daily News

Three men were shot and wounded in a drug deal gone wrong in Queens and police are asking the public’s help tracking down the gunman and an accomplice.

The victims were sitting in a vehicle parked outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center near Baisley Blvd. and Guy R. Brewer Blvd. when two men walked up to them about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

One of the men started shooting, hitting a 29-year-old man inside the vehicle in the head. Another 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside the vehicle were struck in the back, police said.

Medics took all three victims to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The shooters jumped into a red 2012 Ford Focus with New York plate KRM9614 and fled toward Guy R. Brewer Blvd., cops said.

Police released photos of the suspects Sunday and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 52

Amerisfinished
2d ago

Well at least they have lic and script. of the shooters. Should be pretty easy from here. If the community helps out crime will drop. End of story. When you have saying like snitches get stitches it makes you wonder if things can ever change.

Reply
8
Johnny tyler
1d ago

bail reform, defunded police force. open borders. this is how the democrats are ruining this country.. go watch narcos and see you'll see how much a open border helps the drug cartels..

Reply
6
? What???
2d ago

Just another day in NYC….. and we only hear about the “ sensational “ crimes……. How many “ ordinary “ crimes do we not hear about?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shopping Center#Shopping Mall#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#New York Daily News Three#Jamaica Hospital#Ford#Krm9614#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy