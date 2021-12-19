ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Why the mask mandate on planes is good for business

By Chris Isidore
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stirred up some controversy Wednesday when he suggested that wearing masks on planes did little to prevent the spread of Covid. "I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much if anything in the air...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

(CNN) — Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against the Omicron coronavirus variant -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more. Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Masks help curb spread of COVID-19 on planes

The CEO of a major airline suggested during a congressional hearing this week that face masks provide little value on planes – a claim that was quickly amplified online. Citing high-quality filtration systems aboard planes, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stated that “masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Ed Bastian
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Like United and Delta Soared Today

This past weekend's passenger count is better than 80% of the comparable weekend of pre-pandemic 2019. Airline stocks are well down from highs hit early this year, making them relatively easy to lift on bullish headlines. It's possible the recent firm demand for air travel services is an unexpected exception...
ECONOMY
TIME

A Perfect Storm of Problems Has Airline Employees Bracing For an Especially Hellish Holiday Travel Season

American Airlines pilot Celeste Pasqua Pearce knew it was going to be a rough start to the holiday travel season. On a flight over the long Thanksgiving weekend, a flight attendant took away a first class seat from a toddler traveling with his parents. The parents had paid for the seat, but the flight was oversold and the flight attendant was looking for any way to fit more passengers on the plane. She didn’t even ask; she just told the parents she was taking it. Luckily it was a short haul: John F. Kennedy Airport to Miami International Airport. But it still meant unhappy parents with their squirmy toddler suddenly and unexpectedly a lap child. “I am sure that they will be refunded for the seat, but they weren’t happy about the last minute-change,” says Pasqua Pearce.
TRAVEL
Reuters

U.S. travelers stay closer to home as Omicron looms

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Carla Benton, a Chicago-based book copy editor, was preparing for a Christmas trip to Europe when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to make headlines in late November. She quickly canceled her international travel plans due to rapidly changing travel restrictions and testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Cnn Business#Southwest Airlines#Senate#Loyola Unversity Maryland
Thrillist

Wearing a Mask on Planes Is Probably Here to Stay

COVID safety in close spaces has been a recurring topic as holiday travel picks up for Christmas and the New Year, and Dr. Anthony Fauci does not believe air travel will go back to naked-faced, pre-COVID times. He believes wearing masks will just be a way of life for travelers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Should alcohol be limited at airport bars and banned on planes?

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) most recent data shows cases of violent, unruly passengers increasing aboard flights. Airlines reported more than 5,600 cases of unruly passengers this year through Dec. 14 and more than 4,000 cases of "mask-related incidents." "There are more than 5,000 incidents already that have been violent...
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

South Florida Holiday Air Travel Busy Despite Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers do not appear to be scaling back their holiday plans. The TSA reported screening more than two million passengers for the third straight day on Sunday. At a busy Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there were long lines and some said they were not worried about the quickly spreading omicron variant. “I’m not worried,” said Manuel Carlo. “I got my booster today, I got double vaccinated, I wear my mask, you gotta stay safe, that’s it.” Some travelers said the precautions were overkill. “I’m vaccinated, so hopefully that protects me,” said Victoria Piota. As...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Business Travel
BoardingArea

Video: Wearing Masks Aboard Airplanes May Always Be Required

Anthony Fauci — who is the current director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as the chief medical advisor to the president of the United States — admitted during an interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News earlier today, Sunday, December 19, 2021 that he does not think that the time will ever come when people aboard airplanes will not be required to wear masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

TSA has screened two million airport passengers for the last three days in a row – double the 2020 figures – as Americans jet off for Christmas despite surging levels of COVID Omicron variant

Two million passengers were screened daily at security checkpoints throughout American airports over the past three days - more than double the number from the same period last year as holiday travelers get an early jump on Christmas vacation. The surge in travel comes despite the skyrocketing number of newly...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Are masks on planes necessary?

Regarding “Airlines face shortage of pilots, other workers, execs say,,” (Dec. 15): As a 25-year retiree from United Airlines, I enjoyed reading that CEOs from major airlines, including Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, stated masks on airplanes are not necessary. The cabin air is refreshed 20-30 times per hour, which should allow Biden or Mayor Pete to immediately rescind another executive action that appears to be a shot-from-the-hip decision in my opinion. Can somebody with a straight face explain to me how if you are actively eating or drinking on a flight with your mask off, how those pesky germs know not to escape into this otherwise "sterile" environment? Compare this to more than 4,000 flight attendants who have been attacked — most likely because of the mask mandate — and ask yourself if the Democrats are truly the COVID party, and are just providing us the long dark winter candidate Biden promised us in 2019. Admit you were wrong and rescind this executive order before the Christmas rush. Give us citizens a long-deserved break from this two-year COVID fatigue syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
wearebreakingnews.com

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Downplaying The Idea Of Requiring Face Masks On Flights.

Kelly testified in front of Congress on Wednesday where he and other airline chiefs showed up without masks. He appeared in front of legislators along with the executive directors of American and United Airlines, as well as the director of operations of Delta Air Lines and the president of the largest flight attendee union in the US.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Airline CEOs question mask mandates on planes after being questioned by lawmakers

AAA expects air travel to rebound to near pre-pandemic levels during the year-end holiday travel period. That increase in passengers comes as airlines are still operating at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. Leaders of the nation's four biggest airlines testified together for the first time in years at a Senate hearing about their readiness. Kris Van Cleave reports.
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

781K+
Followers
121K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy