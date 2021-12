HOLLYWOOD—Well the chickens have come home to roost on “Days of Our Lives,” especially for business mogul Paulina Price. That little secret that she had been keeping about being the mother of Lani Price and not her aunt exploded in epic fashion, per usual at a wedding. Yes, Paulina was all ready to marry the man of her dreams Abe, but her daughter Chanel with a little help from ‘MarDevil’ that is the name the wicked evil has been coined in the soap community push that secret to the forefront.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 26 DAYS AGO