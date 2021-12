OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Senator Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has passed away at age 52. His office in Olympia released the following statement from his family:. “We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.

FERNDALE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO