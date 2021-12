Three original members of the AIDS activist group ACT UP Los Angeles have launched an oral history project to preserve its history from 1987 to 1997. The AIDS history project will include recorded personal accounts by current and former members, some of which are already posted on ACTUPLA.org. The site also hosts a video (which you can watch above or on YouTube) and a gallery of images of Los Angeles protests and memorabilia related to local HIV/AIDS advocacy.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO