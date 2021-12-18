ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB to Act If Upside Inflation Risks Materialize, Holzmann Says

By Marton Eder
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter,...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir flags risk of high euro zone inflation for longer

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation could remain elevated for longer than expected, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, joining a growing chorus of warnings on building price pressures. The ECB last week extended stimulus despite high inflation, arguing that price pressures will abate and inflation will...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Thai Central Bank Holds Key Rate, Cuts 2022 Growth Forecast

December 22, 2021, 2:03 AM ESTUpdated onDecember 22, 2021, 3:47 AM EST. Thailand’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a 13th straight meeting to assess how much risk the omicron variant poses to a fragile economic recovery. The Bank of Thailand’s rate setting committee voted unanimously...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

Gummy bears are more than just a sweet treat to one economist, who reportedly uses sales of the fruit gum candies to gauge Russia's inflation. Economist Alexander Abramov told Bloomberg that according to his "Abramov Index,” an unscientific home-grown compilation of prices for the sticky candies and 11 other regular family purchases, inflation hit a new high of 26.1% in November, far above the official figure of 8.4%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#New Economy#The New Economy Daily#The European Central Bank#Governing Council
Reuters

ECB's Centeno warns of inflation uncertainty, urges caution

LISBON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Mario Centeno warned on Monday there was uncertainty about inflation that required constant monitoring, but added that fresh anti-COVID 19 lockdowns in Europe should not lead to price increases. He told reporters confinements and other consequences of surging infection...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Eurozone inflation hike not as temporary as expected, says ECB’s De Guindos

MADRID (Reuters) – Rising inflation in the Eurozone will not be as temporary as initially expected, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. “Our inflation is more persistent and, let’s say, not as temporary as we expected,” De Guindos said in an interview with radio station COPE.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

ICYMI - ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected"

ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected" De Guindos was speaking in a radio interview (COPE):. "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected" said that ECB forecasts (such as those for inflation) are subject to great uncertainties, such...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB governors sought greater acknowledgement of inflation risks – Reuters

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers wanted explicit acknowledgment of upside risks to inflation in the policy meeting last week but were rebuffed by Chief Economist Phillip Lane, Reuters reports, citing sources close to the debate. "Quite a few wanted to acknowledge the upside risks but Philip (Lane) pushed back...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
sacramentosun.com

Eurozone inflation soaring 'significantly higher ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation projections this week and slashed its 2022 growth outlook, saying the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are slowing the eurozone's economic recovery. The regulator now sees inflation above its 2% target this year and in 2022 but holding below it in the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, a diverse group of policymakers said on Friday, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Inflationary pressure could force the ECB to act

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Barclays Sees the Euro Dip as the Fed and ECB Break Apart on Rate Hikes

There’s further trouble in store for the euro after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde all but ruled out a rate hike in 2022. That’s the view of Kristen Macleod, co-head of global foreign-exchange sales at Barclays Plc., who sees the common currency weakening as the ECB and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy paths further break apart following this week’s central bank announcements.
MARKETS
Seattle Times

The Fed attacks inflation, with risks in tow

In the 1970s, we suffered through “stagflation” — a stagnant economy and high inflation. Now, for a few months at least, we experienced “boomflation” — a booming economy and high inflation. Consider: Household savings are up. The median balance of household checking accounts was...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Reduces PEPP Purchases, Upgrades Inflation forecasts

The ECB meeting came largely in line with expectations. While leaving the policy rates unchanged, the members confirmed that the PEPP program would end in March 2022. Meanwhile, they have extended the reinvestment process and topped up the APP program, as means to continuously provide liquidity to the market. The staff economic projections saw sharp upgrades in inflation outlook over the years ahead.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy