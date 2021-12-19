Winter is almost here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls on Tuesday

Tomorrow, December 21, is the Winter Solstice—the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and the first day of our winter as measured by the planet’s journey around the Sun. Traditionally, most of the U.S. would also be well into “meteorological winter” by now, settling into several months of cold and snow. But the warming of the planet has is changing our climate, leaving much of the country waiting for a winter wonderland—and that’s not a good thing. The disappearance of winter and shift in climate has negative consequences for both people and wildlife.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO