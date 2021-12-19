Winter is almost here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls on Tuesday

The 2021 winter solstice will see the peak of a meteor shower coincide with a rare ‘Christmas Comet’.The Ursid meteor shower and Comet Leonard will both be visible for casual sky gazers on Tuesday night, weather permitting, and will remain on show right through until Christmas Eve.The occurrence of the two celestial spectacles on the longest night of the year offers an unrivalled opportunity to witness them, with up to 10 meteors appearing every hour.Comet Leonard, dubbed the Christmas Comet, will most likely require binoculars to see, according to Nasa, and will look like a green smudge with a slight...
