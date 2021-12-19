ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Frost

Winter is almost here: Solstice, shortest day of year, falls on Tuesday

ABC30 Fresno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. ET/7:59 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The 2021 winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. ET/7:59 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 21, marking the official start of the astronomical winter...

abc30.com

The Independent

Winter Solstice 2021 will see meteor shower coincide with ‘Christmas Comet’

The 2021 winter solstice will see the peak of a meteor shower coincide with a rare ‘Christmas Comet’.The Ursid meteor shower and Comet Leonard will both be visible for casual sky gazers on Tuesday night, weather permitting, and will remain on show right through until Christmas Eve.The occurrence of the two celestial spectacles on the longest night of the year offers an unrivalled opportunity to witness them, with up to 10 meteors appearing every hour.Comet Leonard, dubbed the Christmas Comet, will most likely require binoculars to see, according to Nasa, and will look like a green smudge with a slight...
wksu.org

Sunrise, Sunset, and the discrepancy with the Winter Solstice

The “shortest” day of the year – the Winter Solstice – is today. We’ll see the least amount of daylight all year, with about 9 hours and 10 minutes between sunrise and sunset. But it’s not the latest sunrise, nor the earliest sunset. The...
Washington Post

Near the shortest day, the distance to the moon was about its longest

It may have been time Sunday to consider the long and short of things, particularly on a heavenly scale, regarding the sun and moon. With Sunday’s proximity to the solstice, the time here between sunrise and sunset was about as short as it gets. And this short day fell at a time when the distance from here to the moon was about as long as it gets.
Journal-News

Winter is here! Days will grow longer after today’s winter solstice

The winter solstice, which happens at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, marks the first day of winter. Dec. 21 also is the shortest day and longest night of the year, when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun. However, the day also starts the transition to...
Boston Globe

Copulating in the cold on the shortest day of the year

On the shortest day of the year, when most of us turn toward the light, I seek out a creature of the dark: a moth. Relatively few other insects have reason to be flying around New England in winter. These animals need warmth to power their flight muscles. But my...
defenders.org

Waiting for a Winter Wonderland: A Look at Climate Change on the Shortest Day of the Year

Tomorrow, December 21, is the Winter Solstice—the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and the first day of our winter as measured by the planet’s journey around the Sun. Traditionally, most of the U.S. would also be well into “meteorological winter” by now, settling into several months of cold and snow. But the warming of the planet has is changing our climate, leaving much of the country waiting for a winter wonderland—and that’s not a good thing. The disappearance of winter and shift in climate has negative consequences for both people and wildlife.
Earth & Sky

Year’s shortest season starts at the December solstice

Did you know that Earth’s seasons are slightly different lengths? By season, we mean the time between a solstice and an equinox. The current season – between the December solstice and March equinox – is a touch shy of 89 days. It’s Earth’s shortest season.
KTEN.com

The shortest day and longest night of the year

(KTEN) – The 2021 winter solstice occurred at 9:59 a.m. CT on Tuesday, December 21, marking the official start of winter and the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the summer solstice and the longest day of the year. Earth’s...
thunderboltradio.com

Today is First Official Day of Winter

The Fall season comes to an end this morning, as the first day of Winter begins. Winter will become official at 9:59, with today also being the shortest day of the year for daylight hours. Winter Solstice occurs when the Sun reaches its southernmost point. Following today, daylight hours will...

