Madison Police arrest man in alleged shots fired incident

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a man Sunday they say allegedly fired a gun into the air during an argument.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near W. Gilman Street and University Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Officials said three shell casings and a live .45 caliber round were found near the Cheba Hut on W. Gilman Street.

According to police, witnesses said a man had been arguing with several other people in the middle of the street when he fired three rounds into the air.

About half an hour later, a witness pointed out the man, who was walking down the street, to officers.

Police said the man ran away after they tried to stop him. After a short chase, he was caught and arrested.

Police reportedly found a black .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the man’s possession.

The man, whose name and appearance have not been made public, was taken to the Dane County Jail.

He faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

