Ariana Grande’s 19 Best Looks of the Year, From The Voice to Her Wedding

By Christian Allaire
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
To say it’s been an eventful year for Ariana Grande would be an understatement. She released her album Positions, started her new post as a judge on The Voice, and, oh yeah, she also got married. The superstar has made the most of her 2021, delivering stellar fashion moments along the...

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

