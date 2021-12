Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.Shanghai Tokyo Hong Kong and Sydney retreated at the start of a trading week that ends with many closing early for Christmas.Wall Street fell Friday as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up the withdrawal of economic stimulus.Meanwhile, the spread of the omicron variant fueled fears that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and boost inflation.“Omicron threatens to be the Grinch to...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO