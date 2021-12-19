ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Set to rejoin team Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brown (ankle) is expected to rejoin the Buccaneers on Monday after his three-game suspension concludes after Sunday's contest against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After both Brown and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense. Does that mean...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown suspension: Former All-Pro receiver expected to return to Buccaneers for Week 16, per report

It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a decision on Antonio Brown. The former All-Pro receiver can't seem to get out of his own way in recent years, his poor decision-making has now found it's way to his tenure in Central Florida. Brown was accused in November of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, an allegation made by his former chef after Brown refused to pay a $10,000 tab, but Brown and his representation vehemently denied any accusation he had misled the team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
NESN

Antonio Brown Situation Outing Bruce Arians As Either Fraud Or Powerless

Bruce Arians talked a real big game last year when he ultimately bent the knee and signed Antonio Brown. Since then, he’s done basically nothing to back up his words. Arians and Brown had a history dating back to their respective runs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s a messy one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach’s sheer disdain for Brown made it seem like a longshot Brown would ever end up in Central Florida.
NFL
FanSided

Best memes and jokes from ugly Saints-Buccaneers SNF game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game was far from an easy watch. So, NFL Twitter decided to make some memes during the ugly game. The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football featured a potential clinching scenario. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to defeat the New Orleans Saints, they would win the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. That was an interesting storyline heading into the rivalry matchup.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady calls out NFL in fiery rant amid Chris Godwin’s ‘life-long’ injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ title hopes this season took a huge blow after it was announced that Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL and is now set to miss the remainder of the season. Godwin sustained the injury during the Bucs’ embarrassing 9-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the fact that his services will no longer be available for the rest of the year is an undeniably significant development for Tampa Bay.
NFL

