Not Content With Mandating Jabs, Biden Also Directing How You Wash Your Body, Dishes And Clothes

Last week, in brief comments about COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden spread a major lie about the spread of the virus, and so far few have called him out for it.

“Everybody talks about freedom and not to have a shot, or have a test. Well, guess what, how about patriotism?” Biden said. “How about making sure that you’re vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?”

The comment that the vaccinated cannot spread the virus is patently false. But it is Biden’s dismissive attitude toward those who object to being forced to submit to the jab – “What’s the big deal? – that ought to be the epitaph to his presidency.

And it’s not just about COVID-19. Biden routinely questions freedom and individual choice in seeking to control every aspect of your life.

Last week, as The Free Press had signaled back in July, the Biden administration re-imposed rules banning showerheads that emit more water than the government thinks you should use.

In 1992, the federal government implemented a rule that said showerheads could not spray more than 2.5 gallons a minute.

Under President Barack Obama, the federal government banned a method creative manufacturers had utilized to skirt the rule: sell devices with more than one showerhead.

President Donald Trump repealed the Obama rule last year in an effort to help consumers – although Trump’s decision did not stop consumers from buying the old showerheads, just like people can choose to be vaccinated.

Ironically, the industry objected. Reason magazine noted that manufacturers that had complained about Washington’s interference in the market when the original rules were adopted 30 years ago said this year the Obama rule was OK because they were already in compliance and did not want upstarts being able to snag some share of their market.

Under the new rule, which takes effect in 30 days, the federal government says you’re stuck with 2.5 gallons a minute, whether you have one showerhead or a multiheaded device.

But the Biden administration is not just about stripping you of freedom while you’re in the shower.

They’re also doing so when you do the dishes or the laundry.

Reason also noted that Biden’s Energy Department is seeking to ban “short-cycle” dishwashers and washers, which Trump had allowed.

Such machines use more water and energy but finish the job in significantly less time.

Reason noted that the standard cycle time of dishwashers had spiked from 69 minutes in 1984 to 140 minutes in 2018. Trump went along with a regulation that allowed short-cycle machines to be considered a separate class, with rules on water usage to be set later. He also did the same with washers and dryers.

Campaigning in October 2020, Trump had noted, “The dishwashers, they had a little problem. They didn’t give enough water, so people would run them 10 times, so they end up using more water. And the thing’s no damn good. We freed it up.”

Well, Biden is ready to bind them again. And environmental groups and trade associations representing dishwasher-makers are applauding.

Devin Watkins, an attorney at the libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute, which supports the Trump model, told Reason that current manufacturers, as with showerheads, don’t want to compete with newcomers who could make more powerful models without doling out the retooling costs.

“They don’t want to have to spend the money to redesign dishwashers,” he said. “They would rather the government ban the better dishwasher.”

To which Joe Biden would say: what’s the big deal?

As his administration sees it, why should your personal choice matter when the government is there to dictate how you take a shower, how you wash your dishes, and whether you stick a needle in your arm.

