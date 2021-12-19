Target gifts grandmother 6 Nintendo Switches after delivery mistake

December 25 is two weeks away, and prices are already on the rise for all the late holiday shoppers. So, if you want to get the deals while you can, now's the time to act. Right now, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is still in stock at Amazon, and it arrives before Christmas! Plus, there are still deals on 4K TVs and soundbars from LG if you're looking to bump up your entertainment setup this holiday season. And, you'll need something to watch on your new 4K TV, so check out a huge discount for Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series on Blu-ray. All that, and more, in our picks for the best daily deals happening today.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO