ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

‘Christmas now is here’: Mt. Juliet comes together for parade 1 week after tornado

By Nikki McGee
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5Mky_0dR0d7Cf00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sense of normalcy was restored in Mt. Juliet Saturday as the city was finally able to hold its annual Christmas parade.

The original Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade was canceled one week prior, after catastrophic storms ripped through the Mid-South on December 11 .

“It basically sounded like a train coming by, that’s exactly what it sounded like. And we could hear just things moving around outside. It sounded like something hitting against the side of the building, it was just very scary,” Mt. Juliet resident Jamie Jernigan said.

READ: Deep roots sustain residents amid Mayfield Ky tornado destruction

December 11 was also the day Mt. Juliet planned to hold its parade. Instead, the city set an optimistic goal and held it just one week later, despite overwhelming damage around the county.

“A lot of first responders that were here, a lot of the volunteers that were here working the parade were involved in the assessment and recovery and the cleanup on that. And having them, it just meant so much to them when they said we understand why we’ve got to cancel, but it’s so important that we get this rescheduled and redone,” Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said.

One thing blocking their way was the city’s Christmas tree knocked over on the ground and damaged by storms.

“Someone said to me I would have never believed how many people it took to get this tree back up and in place,” Maness said. “When they say we’re Mt. Juliet strong like this tree, we’re back standing a week later.”

Although some branches were snapped, with the assistance of cranes, trucks, and helpers like Pastor Chuck Workman, Mt. Juliet’s tree now stands.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Tennessee

“Resilience, the definition of that is bending yet not breaking. So, what this community’s been through in the last year and a half, two tornadoes now, to watch that tree just raise up again, to watch this community come together for the parade, this Christmas tree lighting, it just shows what this community has. And nothing’s going to keep it down,” Workman said.

He hopes Saturday’s celebration will offer a message of hope to the community.

“Christmas now is here, and the Christmas tree is lit,” Workman said.

To donate or help with storm relief efforts, city officials recommend reaching out to MJ4HOPE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Government
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Mount Juliet, TN
Society
WATE

The many names of Dollywood before it was Dollywood

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood has been entertaining not just East Tennesseans but people from all around the world for years. Dollywood first opened in May of 1986 and has been welcoming guests for 35 years. But before opening, the park had gone through a number of transformations and names. According to the Greater Pigeon […]
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Volunteers#Christmas Tree#Weather#Mt#Juliet#Wkrn
WATE

Public input sought on next Knoxville Chief of Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville will host several public meetings in the new year to receive public input on the hiring of a new police chief. With current KPD Chief Eve Thomas set to retire in May, city leaders will hold five community listening sessions to help guide the search for her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WATE

Beshear: Tornado deaths at 76, no more Kentuckians missing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s death toll from the devastating tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on the night of Friday, Dec. 10 into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 is now at 76. Beshear says one of these deaths is a ninth fatality connected to the candle factory in […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

WATE

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy