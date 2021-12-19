ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Fire Destroys Bradenton Home Saturday, One Person Treated At Hospital

By Local News Desk
 2 days ago
BRADENTON, FL. – Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue units responded to a reported structure fire on Saturday around 5:30 pm, according to fire officials.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue initially responded to the fire at 1112 51 Ave. W. with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, and a Battalion Chief.

Cedar Hammock was assisted by Manatee County EMS and Sheriff.

Crews arrived within 4 minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-family residence. Fire crews immediately began an aggressive fire attack and search of the structure.

According to officials, there were 2 adults and 3 children at home when the fire started.

One male resident was treated for burns and lacerations at a local hospital, according to CHFR.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of units arriving on the scene. No injuries to responders were reported.

The fire cause was investigated by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue and found to be accidental. The home was a total loss.

The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman In Winn Dixie With Machete Arrested, Tosses Feces At Deputy

Last week, deputies in Florida had a handful of a woman to deal with after a Winn Dixie manager requested that a machete-wielding Florida woman be escorted out of the store. According to investigators, deputies were called to Winn-Dixie in Crescent City after someone reported a woman with a machete acting erratically. Deputies arrived and located Neomi Brown, 41, of Crescent City in the store with a machete in a sheath attached to her backpack.
FLORIDA STATE
