JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Salvation Army had a few businesses help them by donating gifts to give away to children this holiday season. Burkes Outlet, Home Depot, and Stanadyne all donated toys for children in need. Some of the donations were stuffed animals, board games, dolls, basketballs, and footballs. The Salvation Army had […]

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO