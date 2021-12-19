Chicago Fire boss promises we haven’t seen the last of SPOILER in season 10

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Chicago Fire‘s fall finale on Wednesday saw Stella making her long-awaited return to the Windy City — but it was far from a warm homecoming. In the episode, Boden came to Severide, looking for answers about Stella’s prolonged absence, but Severide had none to give, seeing as how his fiancée was still not responding to his many messages. Not knowing whether Stella was even interested in the job, Boden gave the permanent lieutenant gig to Pelham, who gratefully accepted. Meanwhile, Severide returned home at the close of the...

