Public Health

Millions gearing up for holiday travel, AAA says

10NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile still slightly less than pre-pandemic levels,...

www.wtsp.com

cw39.com

AAA Texas: Year-end holiday travel to rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)  Texas residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 8.8 million Texans, an increase of 32% from last year and -8% fewer than 2019, will travel 50 miles or more away from home this year-end holiday season between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

AAA Predicts Winter Holiday Travel, On The Road And In The Air, To Rebound At Record Numbers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There is a major increase in the number of people hitting the road and taking to the skies this holiday season, compared to 2020. According to AAA, more than 8 million Texans will be traveling between now and the New Year… and it may not be smooth sailing. Traveling may be a major headache this holiday season as millions are expected to head out for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Before sunrise on Friday morning the Lines weren’t that long at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, but that’s expected to change quickly. Travel is up 32% compared to last year...
TRAVEL
10TV

AAA predicts holiday travel will reach record-high levels in coming weeks

HEATHROW, Fla. — Holiday travel is expected to reach record-high levels in the coming weeks, according to an assessment from the American Automobile Association. AAA anticipates more than 109 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That includes 4.4 million anticipated Ohioans.
TRAVEL
#Aaa
WSYX ABC6

AAA predicts largest year-end holiday travel increase on record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — AAA is predicting more than 109 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between December 23 and January 2, the largest year-end holiday travel increase on record. These numbers are 34% higher than last year and the fourth-highest year-end holiday travel volume on record,...
TRAVEL
WSVN-TV

AAA releases holiday travel forecast amid Christmas season

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - AAA released their holiday travel forecast during the Christmas season. The forecast predicts there will be a total of 109.5 million travelers. This number is about 92% of travelers recorded in 2019. An estimated 6.4 million people will travel by air which will result...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

109M Americans expected to travel this Christmas, AAA says

Absence apparently made millions of hearts grow fonder with roughly 34% more Americans expected to take to the roads and skies during the 2021 Christmas holiday than one year ago. According to the latest American Automobile Association projections, more than 109 million Americans, many of whom sacrificed 2020 holiday travel...
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

Despite omicron, AAA predicts strong holiday travel rebound in NJ

The newest dominant variant of COVID-19 may be giving some New Jerseyans pause as they finalize their Christmas plans, with state officials urging residents to heed all possible precautions. But many undoubtedly still plan to travel, and AAA said that those who do will be contributing to a Christmas and...
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

Tips For Airline Travel This Holiday Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s crunch time for Christmas travel. The TSA has already had four consecutive days of screening more than 2 million passengers. And the airports are only expected to get busier throughout the week as holiday air travel reaches near pre-pandemic levels. So Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days for air travel this week. And the TSA wants passengers to arrive at least two hours early. Travelers could run into problems finding parking or even returning their rental car. Lines at check-in are expected to be long. And then over at security checkpoint is the...
TRAVEL
WTOK-TV

Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is just days away and that means holiday travel is about to increase. The Meridian Regional Airport has some helpful tips that will make your travel day a breeze. One of the main tips is to arrive at least an hour before your flight leaves to allow yourself time to get everything together without the feeling of being rushed.
MERIDIAN, MS
KTLA

LAX expected to see up to 3.5 million travelers this holiday; Here’s when it’ll be busiest and the most popular destinations

LAX will see its busiest travel period this year as travel returns to its to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season.  The Automobile Club of Southern California projects that the year-end holidays will be the third busiest on record for Southern California. Up to 3.5 million travelers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.1 Duke FM

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
MIX 107.9

Holiday Travel Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

  Airport officials say the number of people traveling is approaching pre-pandemic levels. San Francisco International Airport had over 50-thousand passengers departing on Saturday alone, as travelers deal with the pandemic for the second year. AAA claims the uptick is largely due to a strong desire to travel among people who stayed home last year […]
TRAVEL
theriver953.com

AAA predicts back to pre-pandemic travel numbers this holiday

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts 109 million people will be traveling this holiday 100 million of those on the highways. Many Americans are anxious to get back with family and will likely do that by traveling by automobile where they can control their own environment and not have to wear mask.
TRAVEL
