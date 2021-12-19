THE PLAYERS spreads holiday cheer to Jacksonville kids

THE PLAYERS Red Coats spread holiday cheer Every year, THE PLAYERS make surprise donations to local charities. (Credit: THE PLAYERS)

Jacksonville, FL — Every year, THE PLAYERS Championship’s Red Coats spread holiday cheer by making surprise donations to local nonprofits.

On Friday, the Red Coats presented a $10,000 check to The Giving Closet Project.

GCP, which is located on the campus of Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, provides clothes and other basic needs to homeless and low-income families in the Jacksonville area.



The next day, the Red Coats made a surprise visit to Camp I Am Special, a camp for people with intellectual and developmental differences.

THE PLAYERS 2022 Tournament Chairman Matt Welch drove up in a bright red golf cart, which the nonprofit can use to transport campers.

A total of 51 local charities got a surprise visit from the Red Coats this year.



