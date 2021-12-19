TBI: Clarksville 2-month-old found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-month-old out of Clarksville after the child was found safe.

The TBI said late Sunday that the child, Yessiah Finch had been located by authorities in Champaign County, Illinois. The agency thanked the community for sharing when the alert was active.

No further information was shared.

During the active alert, officials had said 2-month-old Yessiah Finch was last seen with Quantez Finch who is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Quantez Finch Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Yessiah is described as followed:

2-months-old

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Around 8 pounds

The 2-month-old was last seen wearing a sports onesie with a sports ball print.

If you’ve seen Yessiah, or know where he is, please call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND .

