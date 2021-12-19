Gas pump damaged in Warren crash

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gas pump was damaged after a crash Saturday night.

It happened at the Pit Stop gas station on Youngstown Road SE just after 8 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 , two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles was pushed into a pump as a result of the crash, causing a small fuel leak.

The vehicles involved had front and side damage.

The post says only minor injuries were reported, and the patients were treated by EMS.

The crash is under investigation.

