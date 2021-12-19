Why Ending Cash Bail Won’t Increase Crime

Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, death and mass shootings. During the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wis. that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and shot and injured another, Gaige Grosskreutz. On Nov. 19, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges, which included intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment. This verdict is fully supported by the law — and that’s the issue. The shooting, trial and verdict has revived the national conversation on gun control and racial justice.
