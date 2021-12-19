ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why Ending Cash Bail Won’t Increase Crime

By The Daily Beast
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to paying court fees, bail, and fines, poor people almost always pay the price, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tony Messenger tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

NYC Has Seen an Increase in Reports of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes. Why Is the NYPD Commissioner Blaming it on Cash Bail Reform?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The number of hate crimes reported to the New York Police Department has roughly doubled to 503 incidents over the last year, driven largely by a rise in reported anti-Asian crime, city law enforcement officials announced this week. As of December 5, 129 anti-Asian incidents had been reported to the NYPD, more than four times the number last calendar year, when there were 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: Why won’t Chesa Boudin make S.F. crime data public?

After being stonewalled by the district attorney’s office in San Francisco, a local journalist vented her frustration on Twitter. The outrage? She was trying to access records that should be publicly available. Annie Gaus, of the San Francisco Standard, asked for the disposition memos that reveal the final outcomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
coloradopolitics.com

Denver DA says she doesn't support eliminating cash bail

Denver’s district attorney doesn’t believe that the decision to release people from jail early because of COVID-19 concerns has contributed to violent crime. Her comments, made during a City Council presentation Monday, are a noticeable departure from statements made in recent months by Denver’s police chief and public safety director, who both have expressed concerns about the city’s recent crime increase.
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

People raise $1 million for man who spent 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit

Kevin Strickland was wrongly convicted of murdering three people and spent 43 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Strickland is now a free man after senior Judge James Welsh dismissed all criminal counts against Strickland. Thousands of people are raising money to help him get back on his feet. A campaign by Innocence Project that started out with a target of $7,500 has crossed $1 million, reported CNN. He is 62 now and he will never get back those decades of his life he spent in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sentenced to 241 Years as a Teen, Bobby Bostic Wins Parole

A Missouri man sentenced to 241 years in prison for crimes committed when he was just sixteen will be released next year after a quarter-century behind bars. The ACLU announced today that 42-year-old Bobby Bostic has been granted parole. He will be released late next year after being provided courses designed to aid him in his re-entry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Prisons to be set targets to tackle drugs behind bars

Prisons in England and Wales will be set targets for the first time to root out drugs and rehabilitate inmates under Government plans.National league tables are to be introduced as part of efforts to hold prison governors to account on how well they can keep illegal substances out of their jails and get offenders “clean”.The proposals have been put forward in a White Paper, with prisons minister Victoria Atkins setting out more detail in the Commons on Tuesday.When young people, and it’s almost invariably young men, end up in in prison, that cannot be a dead end for themBoris JohnsonIt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
themissouritimes.com

Bobby Bostic to be released from prison next year

Bobby Bostic will be released from prison next year after more than 20 years behind bars thanks to a new state law allowing him to pursue and win parole. Bostic sought parole in a hearing last month, where he was represented by former Judge Evelyn Baker. Baker handed down his original sentence but has since become one of his most vocal supporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man sentenced to minimum of 112 years as teen gets parole

A man who was effectively sentenced to life in prison for a robbery he committed as a teenager in St. Louis has been granted parole, years after the judge who sentenced him had a change of heart.The state parole board granted parole to 42-year-old Bobby Bostic on Monday and he will be released from prison late next year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Corrections.Bostic was 16 in December 1995 when he and another teen robbed at gunpoint a group of people who were delivering Christmas presents to a needy family. Prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tufts Daily

Kyle Rittenhouse did not commit a crime — and that’s the problem

Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, death and mass shootings. During the 2020 protests in Kenosha, Wis. that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer, then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and shot and injured another, Gaige Grosskreutz. On Nov. 19, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges, which included intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment. This verdict is fully supported by the law — and that’s the issue. The shooting, trial and verdict has revived the national conversation on gun control and racial justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thewellesleynews.com

Rittenhouse acquittal: clemency for white vigilantes

Kyle Rittenhouse is unfortunately a name we’ve seen plenty of in our newsfeeds these past weeks. Last year, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot two men and injured another at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, WI, following the death of a local Black man at the hands of the police. Although he went to the protest armed with an AR-15 style rifle, he maintained in his testimony that his objective that night was to act as a medic and protect private property. Rittenhouse has since been acquitted by an almost entirely white jury of all five charges, which could have amounted to a life sentence had he been convicted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US judge plans jury pool of 1,000 for 2nd Arbery death trial

The federal judge presiding over the upcoming hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery said Monday she plans to summon a jury pool of roughly 1,000 people scattered across an expansive area that covers 43 Georgia counties.U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood told prosecutors and defense attorneys at a pretrial hearing that she was granting their joint request to cast a wider net for potential jurors.Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin Feb. 7. Attorneys had argued in legal filings it could be tough to seat an impartial federal jury...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy