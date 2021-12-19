Why Ending Cash Bail Won’t Increase Crime

Kyle Rittenhouse is unfortunately a name we’ve seen plenty of in our newsfeeds these past weeks. Last year, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, fatally shot two men and injured another at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, WI, following the death of a local Black man at the hands of the police. Although he went to the protest armed with an AR-15 style rifle, he maintained in his testimony that his objective that night was to act as a medic and protect private property. Rittenhouse has since been acquitted by an almost entirely white jury of all five charges, which could have amounted to a life sentence had he been convicted.

