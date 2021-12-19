ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Which restaurants will be open on Christmas?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rWUQ_0dR0bH9w00

(NEXSTAR) – If you are on-the-go this Christmas, or simply skipping the traditional at-home feast for something a little quicker, you likely know your options are limited. While many restaurants are closing their doors on December 25, there are some still accepting customers on the holiday.

To save you the trouble of searching for those eateries, here is a list of the major fast-food chains and restaurants staying open — and a few that are closing — for Christmas 2021.

These are the cities with the most generous tippers, study finds

Keep in mind, hours are likely to vary by location.

Open

  • Applebee’s
  • Benihana
  • Boston Market
  • Del Taco
  • Denny’s
  • Dunkin’
  • IHOP
  • McDonald’s
  • Waffle House

While the above restaurant chains plan to be staffed for Christmas, there are a few others that will be taking the holiday off. For instance, Chick-Fil-A recently announced it will be closed for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year, giving their employees a full weekend off .

Closed

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chili’s
  • Noodles & Company
  • Olive Garden
  • White Castle

Before heading out, be sure to check with your nearest restaurant for their hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Christmas#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Applebee#Ihop Mcdonald#Waffle House
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What '86' Means At A Restaurant

You're dining out with your peeps, and a harried hostess walks past and mutters in a hushed tone to a passing server, "Turn and burn the campers on 46, we're in the weeds" to which the server replies, "I'm slammed, I need a comp on 32 and the kitchen is buried." You then hear the expo in the open kitchen yell, "Fire two hockey pucks, I've got three burgers all day, two pucks, one bleeding, drop fries, I need that steak on the fly," to which the cook replies, "Copy, 5-out on burgers, steak has wings," and you are thinking you've wandered into an alternate universe. What is this language they are speaking?
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
huroninsider.com

Local Arby’s restaurants sold

HURON – The local Clyde, Fremont, Huron, North Ridgeville, Port Clinton and Sheffield Village Arby’s have been sold. According to a Facebook post from longtime owner Mark Giaco, the restaurants were sold to Sun Holdings. Sun Holdings, through its Turbo Restaurants subsidiary, owns and operates nearly 650 restaurants, including Arby’s, Krispy Kreme, Cici’s Pizza, and Golden Corral locations.
HURON, OH
Popculture

Chick-fil-A to Close for an Entire Weekend Later This Month

Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, but later this month customers will be unable to eat there for an entire weekend, with the chain closing down on Saturday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day. The fast-food chain will be closed over Christmas weekend, per WTHR News. Chick-fil-A locations will not be open on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday. As always, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. So, the next time after Friday, Dec. 24 that you'll be able to enjoy some chicken nuggets at the chain will be on the following Monday, Dec. 27.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
fox5atlanta.com

Chick-fil-A's original Georgia location to reopen soon, now hiring

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - The original is returning soon and it’s hiring. Chick-fil-A’s original restaurant in Georgia has been undergoing renovations for the past eight months, but will soon be reopening. The Chick-fil-A Hapeville Dwarf House will be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday from noon until 4 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
RESTAURANTS
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy