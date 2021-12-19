ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hydrogen Economy: Reality And Hype

By Roger Conrad
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleΙ’ve advised individual investors and financial institutions on income investing for 35 years, the last seven as editor and publisher of Conrad’s Utility Investor. It’s been more than four decades since the Hindenburg disaster slammed the brakes on the era of hydrogen-fueled dirigibles. But nature’s lightest element continues to capture the...

The Independent

Can new ‘skin-like’ tech tackle weight issue of traditional solar panels?

Almost 1,000 square miles of commercial roof space in the UK cannot support the weight of traditional solar panels.Now a tech firm hopes its ultra-lightweight solar fabric can unlock this roof space to potentially supply more than 50% of the UK’s electricity demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.London-based Solivus claims its panels are so light, flexible, and resilient they can be used on large commercial buildings such as warehouses, hangars, stadiums and large offices.CEO of Solivus, Jo Parker-Swift, said: “The UK is barely scratching the surface of the potential of new generation solar technology. The commercial sector alone...
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
freightwaves.com

Cummins will make green hydrogen technologies in $47M Chinese joint venture

Cummins Inc. has formed a 50-50 joint venture with China Petrochemical Corp. to make green hydrogen more affordable and available. Called Cummins Enze, the joint venture in Guangdong Province will invest $47 million in a manufacturing plant to produce proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. An electrolyzer is a system that uses electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen in a process called electrolysis.
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Storing hydrogen in offshore caverns

The Tractebel engineering subsidiary of French utility Engie is part of a partnership which has developed an offshore concept for the storage of hydrogen in caverns, a system the project partners have called a global first. “The design study … outlines an innovative solution for large scale hydrogen storage on the high seas: A scalable offshore platform for the compression and storage of up to 1.2 million m³ of hydrogen,” Engue wrote last week. “Underground salt caverns will be used as storage and buffer for the hydrogen produced offshore before the gas is transported via the pipeline network to the onshore grid, and finally to consumers and customers.” The storage and compressor platforms can reportedly process 400,000Nm3 (normal cubic meters) of hydrogen per hour, with the energy storage medium stored in underground salt caverns at a pressure of up to 180 bar.
Axios

First look: DOE's new climate tech deployment push

The Energy Department today will launch a new office aimed at helping to commercialize advanced emissions-cutting technologies. Driving the news: The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is part of the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law and was in the department's budget request even earlier. Why it matters: It's designed to...
The Independent

What is a circular economy and how can it help the planet?

In our current economy, businesses extract materials from the Earth, make products and packaging using them, and then they are eventually thrown away as waste. This process is defined as ‘linear’ and contributes to environmental issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution.A circular economy is one of the proposed solutions to this unsustainable status quo.What is a circular economy?In a circular economy, waste is not produced in the first place. According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the circular economy is based on three principles: eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature.It involves exploring ways to ‘design...
Shropshire Star

Renewable energy platform launched

A Lithuanian woman who came over to the UK on her own aged just 15 has launched her own business. Kristina Rabecaite, now 28, has set up a renewable energy platform called PPAYA. Kristina, who put herself through school, before being taken in and raised by her teacher’s parents, has...
BBC

Miners experiment with hydrogen to power giant trucks

Mining trucks are monstrous machines that guzzle fuel at a scarcely believable rate. Weighing 220 tonnes, they can get through 134 litres of diesel every hour. Little wonder then that mining companies are focusing their attention on these vehicles as the first step to reducing their carbon footprint. Anglo American,...
WTAJ

Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026 […]
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
