ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Cancer 2022 Horoscope Will Make You Want To Get Your Passport Renewed

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, Cancer is a quiet sign. With a deep devotion to family and home, this water sign works best by immersing themselves with people they love. That’s why your Cancer 2022 horoscope is here to switch things up in an entirely undiscovered (and exciting) way. You’ll find that some...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Gifted With So Much Holiday Cheer This Year

Christmas is only days away, and it’s gifting us with one of the most significant astrological forecasts of 2021. As everyone finalizes wrapping presents, Venus — the planet of love and unity — will be slowing down in the sky at the same time, stationing retrograde in Capricorn a mere six days before the biggest holiday of the year. Retrogrades tend to affect each zodiac sign in a different area of each individual’s birth chart — and some tend to feel the effects more than others — but luckily, Christmas 2021 will be the best for these three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#New Moon#Crab#Cancer 2022
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Keep those sharp Sheep eyes focused on a hazy situation. As things begin to clear up, you’ll find a sharper picture emerging, showing something you’ll need to know. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Watch your expenses through the end of the month. Later,...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

I Bet I Can Tell You Your Favorite Color Just Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered why you tend to gravitate toward certain colors, but can't stand others? Well, your zodiac sign may just play a role in that. If you're a fire sign, your ideal colors will likely be warmer tones (i.e., red, yellow, orange). If you're a water sign, your go-to colors will likely be cooler tones (i.e., blue, green). You won't have to do too much decoding, though, because I have the breakdown for each sign.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
In Style

Your Astro Poets Winter Horoscope Is Here

It may feel like winter is already here, but we still have time to prepare for its official arrival. At 10:58 in the east, on Tuesday, December 21 the winter solstice arrives, marking the beginning of lengthening days and shortening nights. It brings more light, it brings hope without the apparent reason for hope, and it also brings a hidden silence. Let that silence make a space for something new in your life. Maybe the answers won't be obvious or clear, maybe nothing will be figured out immediately. But the coming days will bring a vitality and energy to move forward. Regardless of what is there.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Leo, 2022 Is Your Year To Shake Things Up For The Better

As a proud lion, you want to feel like you own the plains, baby. But with 2021 leaving you a little shellshocked, Leo, you most likely want to have an idea of what lies ahead in the New Year. If you’re ready for a fierce 2022, it’s a good idea to know your Leo 2022 horoscope. Understanding how love, finances, family, and career all come into play in the upcoming year will make all the difference in how you dominate the jungle — and your life.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Feeling The Winter Blues, But It’s Only Temporary

If you’re not feeling the holiday spirit, don’t be too hard on yourself. After all, this just so happens to be one of the most intense months out of the entire year, at least astrologically speaking. You’re definitely not alone in feeling overwhelmed and things are probably going to get even more intense before they get easier. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of Dec. 20, 2021 — Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius — you might be feeling the winter blues, but don’t worry. It’s only temporary.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Libra 2022 Horoscope Is All About Finding Your Balance Once And For All

As a perpetual peacemaker, Libra loves when things are calm, fair, and in balance. But then, welp, 2020 and 2021 didn’t give us much of that now, did it? Thing is, Libras don’t like to be out of whack for too long, since it upsets their innate desire for symmetry and diplomacy. So what’s an optimistic air sign to do? Look to your Libra 2022 horoscope, of course. Luckily for you, Libra, you’ll find plenty of things that will give you happiness — and healing.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Winter Will Be Full Of Romance For 4 Zodiac Signs

Although winter is the season of freezing weather and sunsets that happen way too early, it’s the perfect atmosphere for some romance. It’s the best time of year for cuddling to keep warm, plus all those days spent cooped up indoors by the fire can help you really get to know someone. However, astrology always has a few tricks up its sleeve, and if you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the most romantic winter 2021 experience, I’ve got you covered. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, or Aquarius, there’s a strong chance you’ll be the main character in an unforgettable love story this winter.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon

We're coming up on a full moon this Saturday, December 18, at 11:36 p.m. EST, and it just so happens to be the final full moon of 2021. Depending on your zodiac sign, this astrological event may affect you differently—with one sign in particular poised to have a major moment in the spotlight. (Or should we say moonlight?) Here's what to know, according to mbg's resident astrologers the AstroTwins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

No matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this week, there’s no definitive way to predict the curveballs the universe might be planning to throw at you. If you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 29, 2021 — Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces — there’s an even stronger chance these curveballs will land in your direction.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel the Deep, Reflective Energy of the Winter Solstice Most Intensely

Celestial influence aside, there’s something moody and mystical about the winter solstice, which arrives on December 21: It’s the day of the year filled with more hours of darkness than any other, and it heralds a season of dimness and chilly temperatures. If that description alone has you ready to hibernate, you’ll be pleased to know the cosmos supports you in that endeavor. Astrologically speaking, the effects of the winter solstice will bring self-reflective, all-the-feels energy, especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by the planetary transits that coincide with it.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 3, 2021. “All my days I have longed equally to travel the right road and to take my own errant path,” wrote Norwegian-Danish novelist Sigrid Undset. I think she succeeded in doing both. She won a Nobel Prize for Literature. Her trilogy about a 14th-century Norwegian woman was translated into 80 languages. I conclude that for her—as well as for you in the coming weeks and months—traveling the right road and taking your own errant path will be the same thing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy