Hallmark's Christmas Day Schedule Will Make Your Spirits Bright

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, which means cookies for breakfast, warming your toes by the fireplace, and watching as many Hallmark movies as possible. The company — which started out simply in the card business — has become well known for dropping some of the best new...

Rutherford Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert Shares Feelings About Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Airing Right After Her Sister’s Unexpected Death

Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
Person
Raymond Ablack
Person
Danica Mckellar
Distractify

It’s Brother vs. Brother in Hallmark Channel’s ‘The Christmas House 2’

Following the success of last year’s The Christmas House — Hallmark’s first movie with a same-sex couple in lead parts — viewers get to catch up with the Mitchell family in the sequel, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel tonight, Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. ET. And we’ve got the scoop on the TV movie’s cast, plot, and filming location.
MOVIES
InspireMore

15 Classic Christmas Movies The Whole Family Will Love

As much as we love giving and getting gifts on Christmas, the most special holiday memories often have nothing to do with the presents. Instead, they come from fun holiday traditions like time spent with family decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies! There are so many amazing options out there, so to help make choosing the perfect family-friendly holiday film a bit easier, we’ve created a list of some of our all-time favorites.
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Saturday: ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ and new Christmas movies

Hot Mess Holiday (7 p.m., Comedy Central) - In this new movie, a young finance exec is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited bestie is determined to help her get lit. They take a trip to Chicago, where the pair accidentally find a valuable diamond.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

How to watch Hallmark’s ‘The Royal Queens Christmas’ with or without cable

“A Royal Queens Christmas” premieres on Hallmark on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), or Philo. The film, according to Hallmark, follows a prince who finds his way to Queens during Christmas. When a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show, the pair get closer and grow a love connection. Megan Park and Julian Morris lead the film, which is part of Hallmark’s original movie lineup for the holiday season.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

100 Christmas Group Chat Names To Make Your Convos Extra Merry And Bright

The holiday season is underway, which means you’ve got shopping to do, decorations to put up, and parties to plan. In fact, your group chat may be making plans to watch Home Alone all together or get together for a white elephant gift exchange, which means your group chat is constantly going off. While you may have a group chat name that is an inside joke or punny friend phrase, this time of the year, you need these Christmas group chat names to keep your conversation on theme.
RECIPES
dailypostathenian.com

Making Christmas a day to remember

Christmas is only two weeks away. You can probably smell the eggnog and hear the choirs singing Christmas carols. It is a time for gifts, laughter, and a whole lot of love. While the festive season should be a happy time for all, there are many people who tend to feel isolated and disconnected this time of the year. Older adults may feel isolated and disconnected. They may be going through a time of physical and even mental deterioration. They may have even lost a loved one in the past year.
FESTIVAL
revuewm.com

Review: Enter a Hallmark Movie with Barn Theatre's Christmas Cabaret

This Christmas may feel different than years past, but it’s still the most wonderful time of the year at the Barn Theatre where it’s festive and joyful as all get out with the return of their Christmas Cabaret, a delightful performance to complete their marvelous 75th anniversary season.
MOVIES
la-story.com

Try These Cocktails That Will Make Your Holiday Season Bright!

Make the Season Bright with These Great Cocktail Recipes!. I have curated six different cocktails or products for you to choose from. There’s a lot of range in the various spirits including new canned cocktail-inspired seltzer called Shiner Tall ‘Tails! Lots of different flavors and presentations for you to choose from. I think you will like this collection!
FOOD & DRINKS
WNCT

Best Christmas specials of all time. What’s your favorite?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Christmas is a magical time of the year, not simply limited to one day, but rather to a whole season filled with shopping, parties, and time spent with loved ones and friends. Each year, decorations are hauled out of basements or rediscovered in attics, memories of Christmases past are unboxed and […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Every 'Bob's Burgers' Christmas Episode, Ranked from Least to Most Likely to Make you Jingle with Holiday Spirit

'Tis the season to be jolly, and what show is jollier than Bob's Burgers? One of the most feel-good animated shows on TV, Bob's Burgers has no shortage of holiday-themed episodes to get you in the festive spirit this holiday season. From psychotic candy cane trucks to poorly knit Christmas scarves, Bob's Burgers' Christmas-themed episodes feature the burger-slinging Belcher family in their element: Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) dreading yet another painful interaction with the in-laws, Louise (Kristen Schaal) scheming to get the best Christmas gifts, and Linda (John Roberts), the spirit of Christmas itself reincarnated in mom-form, living her best life.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Hallmark Christmas Movies Observations

For almost the last two months I’ve been on a massive Hallmark Christmas movies binge. Going back and forth between the Hallmark cable channel and its sister channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, I’ve watched just about every new 2021 Christmas movie both channels have aired so far (I think there are still a few more left to premiere for this year) plus loads of older movies, some of which I’ve seen before and others I was completely unaware of. For the most part, I’ve enjoyed them, even the depressing ones (thankfully, there aren’t that many but they’re out there and they’re my least favorite type pf Christmas movie). While watching these various movies, I’ve noticed a few things about them, and I thought it would be interesting to write out these observations and share them with the world. So that’s what this article is: a series of observations about the various Hallmark Christmas movies I’ve managed to watch the last twoish months. Enjoy.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

A Not So Holly-Jolly Christmas: Why are the mean spirited festive films so enjoyable?

Tom Jolliffe looks at mean spirited Christmas films, and why we enjoy them so much…. We all love a bit of Christmas cheer. Okay, some of us do. There are plenty of warm hearted Crimbo films to enjoy. Injected with pure unadulterated saccharine. Any mean spirited film of course, will inevitably turn back into festive cheer by the end, but even though I’m not anti-Christmas by any stretch, the most enjoyable Christmas films for me, tend to be the first three quarters of those mean spirited films. Or to put it another way, every riff on A Christmas Carol that’s ever been made.
MOVIES

