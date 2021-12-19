One injured in late night shooting on Macon Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department confirmed one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting took place just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 18.

Police confirm the incident occurred on Macon Road in between the Midtown Shopping Center and the Country Crossing Plaza.

