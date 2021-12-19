ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

One injured in late night shooting on Macon Road

By Karyssa D'Agostino
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEt1n_0dR0ZzYI00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department confirmed one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting took place just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 18.

Police confirm the incident occurred on Macon Road in between the Midtown Shopping Center and the Country Crossing Plaza.

We will continue to update you on-air and online as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus records 70th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Party Store on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. This led to the shooting death of 27-year-old, DeQuantae Tarver, marking the 70th homicide in Columbus for 2021. Tarver was pronounced dead at the hospital […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence on Veterans Parkway in North Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Muscogee County Sheriff’s authorities are on scene near the 5900 block of Veterans Parkway by Ogletree Street. News 3 has a reporter on scene. Stay with us on-air and online as we work to gather more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police presence on Brown Avenue and Amos Street (UPDATE: Child injured)

UPDATE (12/19/2021, 7:24 p.m.): Columbus PD confirms that an 11-year-old sustained serious injuries following a pedestrian versus vehicle incident. The child was transported to a near-by medical facility. Columbus PD responded to the scene at around 6:00 p.m. Stay with us as we continue to gather information. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is active police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

2 dead after Panola County crash Sunday morning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to UT […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Police presence on Macon Road by Midtown Shopping Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police are currently on the scene of Macon Road by the Midtown Shopping Center (across from Wells Fargo Bank). A portion of Macon Road has been blocked off at the mall entrance, going east towards 1-85. Cars are being rerouted at this time. News 3 has a crew member on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

A week after 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was brutally murdered, Russell County judge keeps gag order in place

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A week after he was arrested for the murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, Jeremy Williams was back in a Russell County courtroom Monday afternoon. The issue is a gag order that Circuit Court Judge David Johnson issued last week. It prevents anyone involved in the case—from law enforcement to potential witnesses—from […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Snow College student found alive, new details released in her disappearance

LOA, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities announced Saturday, December 18, that a 19-year-old Snow College student, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, December 15, was found alive. In a press conference held on Sunday, police informed the public they had arrested a suspect in her disappearance. The suspect arrested in this case is 39-year-old Brent […]
LOA, UT
WRBL News 3

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy