One injured in late night shooting on Macon Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department confirmed one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting took place just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 18.
Police confirm the incident occurred on Macon Road in between the Midtown Shopping Center and the Country Crossing Plaza.
We will continue to update you on-air and online as more details become available.
