It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Jingle bells, carols, parades, shopping, and just way too much nonsense. Consider the Holiday Season itself. Fact is there are many holidays packed into this month, but some lose their marshmallows if you don’t specify their particular holiday when you wish them well. “Happy Holidays,” is considered an insult by many. Never mind the well-wisher says it out of consideration for those who might not celebrate the month’s main holiday, which is pretty much in the spirit of the entity whose birth we celebrate. Given how grumpy the world is the rest of the year, you’d think any well-wishes would be welcome. but no. If you don’t wish me well the way I wish to be wished well, you hate Jesus, Christianity, America, and all that’s good and decent in the world.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO