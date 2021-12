BOSTON — Josh Richardson landed in Boston this offseason after his third trade in as many seasons following a pair of disappointing seasons in Philadelphia and Dallas. Those tough years made the acquisition cost low for Richardson back in July (Moses Brown). However, as the veteran wing has started to gain a stronger comfort level under Ime Udoka, the returns have been very promising off Boston’s bench. The 28-year-old saved his best work for Saturday’s matchup against the Knicks, scoring a team-high 27 points off the bench on 9-of-14 shooting from the filed in Boston’s 114-107 victory.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO