Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX launches satellite

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX set some new records last night from the Space Coast. A...

www.wesh.com

LiveScience

How to watch the James Webb telescope launch into space

On Friday (Dec. 24) at 7:20 a.m. EST, a shiny new observatory called the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to ride a rocket launching from South America. Once aloft, the space telescope will take its place in orbit as humanity's newest and most powerful eye in the sky, scanning the cosmos for signs of the earliest galaxies, newborn and ancient stars, and even life in distant solar systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing. The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station's seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015. This particular booster was making its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Space Coast#Falcon 9
Space.com

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch delayed to Christmas due to bad weather

NASA's much-awaited next-generation space telescope is finally ready to launch — just as soon as the weather cooperates. The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as JWST or Webb, has been in the works for decades. During a news conference held on Tuesday (Dec. 21), project officials confirmed that the observatory is ready to launch. However, within hours, NASA and its partners on the project announced that the long-delayed launch would be postponed by yet one more day, to Saturday (Dec. 25).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX did something remarkable for the 100th time on Tuesday

SpaceX celebrated on Tuesday after nailing its 100th rocket landing. The milestone was reached during a resupply mission for the International Space Station and came six years to the day since SpaceX aced its very first Falcon 9 landing. SpaceX’s rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Webb Telescope Officially Cleared for Launch on December 25

UPDATE: Shortly after publication of this article, Arianespace announced the launch for JWST has been delayed until December 25:. “Due to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the flight #VA256 to launch the James Webb Space Telescope –initially scheduled for December 24– is being postponed,” Arianespace said via Twitter. “Tomorrow evening, local time, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of December 25. The #Ariane5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the Final Assembly Building.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

NASA just approved an historic ISS mission

NASA has approved a fully private mission to the International Space Station, run by the U.S. company Axiom Space. In a statement, NASA said that, “NASA and its international partners have approved the Axiom Mission 1 crew for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station through the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel,” and confirmed that the crew has cleared medical evaluations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

