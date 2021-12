Rejoice racing world, for the resurgence of sports cars is among us. In the aftermath of the collapse of LMP1 and GTE classes around the world, I’d figured we were heading for a racing doldrums for a while, at least in sports car competition. IMSA seems to be the exception proving the rule, considering it today told Racer.com that the field for the Daytona 24 was at capacity with 60 cars confirmed, and several more on the wait list. 60 cars taking the start will be an improvement of 11 cars over the 2021 running of the twice-round-the-clock endurance classic.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO