The following email was sent to Hopewell Valley Regional School District families today:. Since my last correspondence we are tracking a number of COVID-19 positive cases. Over the past week we have had staff and student cases in all 6 of our school buildings. We have 14 new positive cases that are confirmed and are still awaiting word on some possible cases (pending tests).In an effort to make sure that the community has the most up to date status of cases, please refer to the district website’sHVRSD COVID Dashboard. Moving forward, this page will be updated as cases come in. Principals will continue to send Health alerts as they learn of cases in specific buildings and I will continue to update the community periodically as well.

HOPEWELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO