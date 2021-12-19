AAA Predicts 110 Million Americans Will Travel For Holidays, New York Sets COVID Record For 2nd Straight Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in New York state.
Of the 267,422 tests administered, 22,478 — or 8.4% — came back positive.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in the Big Apple.
Officials are now ramping up efforts to deal with the surge, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.
Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Sunday COVID-19 Press Briefing
COVID-19 testing sites have been facing an influx of people over the past few days. From Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, Sunday marked another day of at-home rapid tests...
