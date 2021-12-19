ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AAA Predicts 110 Million Americans Will Travel For Holidays, New York Sets COVID Record For 2nd Straight Day

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA predicted 110 million Americans will travel this...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Rolling Stone

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.1 Duke FM

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS New York

New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in New York state. Of the 267,422 tests administered, 22,478 — or 8.4% — came back positive. Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in the Big Apple. Officials are now ramping up efforts to deal with the surge, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Sunday COVID-19 Press Briefing COVID-19 testing sites have been facing an influx of people over the past few days. From Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, Sunday marked another day of at-home rapid tests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New York coronavirus cases hit record high for second straight day as omicron upends holiday plans

Like many New Yorkers, college student Nadia Wilemski has felt eerily reminded this week of the early surge of the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccinated and boosted 20-year-old waited in a two-hour-long line in the city to get tested Monday after coming down with some of the telltale symptoms of the virus. After learning she was positive, her plans to travel home for the holidays quickly unraveled.
WOKV

109M Americans expected to travel this Christmas, AAA says

Absence apparently made millions of hearts grow fonder with roughly 34% more Americans expected to take to the roads and skies during the 2021 Christmas holiday than one year ago. According to the latest American Automobile Association projections, more than 109 million Americans, many of whom sacrificed 2020 holiday travel...
worldairlinenews.com

JetBlue and American Airlines Northeast Alliance offers customers record-setting summer schedule out of New York and Boston

JetBlue Airways and American Airlines today announced that customers in New York and Boston will have more reasons to make the Northeast Alliance (NEA) their preferred travel provider as the airlines add new routes, improved schedules and enhanced product offerings. Nine new routes go on sale this week across both airlines in New York and Boston. With these new routes, the NEA offers more frequencies in New York and Boston than any other airline.
WFMJ.com

AAA: 109 million people expected to travel during holiday season

One of the biggest travel periods of the year is underway and AAA is projecting that this holiday season will be much busier than last year. According to AAA, more than 109 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles between December 23 and January 2. The 109...
cityandstateny.com

New York hits another day of record COVID cases

New York state broke another record for the most COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 23,391 recorded Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday, while announcing that the state’s own health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett is among those who have tested positive for the virus. “She has tested positive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Despite omicron, AAA predicts strong holiday travel rebound in NJ

The newest dominant variant of COVID-19 may be giving some New Jerseyans pause as they finalize their Christmas plans, with state officials urging residents to heed all possible precautions. But many undoubtedly still plan to travel, and AAA said that those who do will be contributing to a Christmas and...
