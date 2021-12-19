Two turtle doves (but no partridge, or pear tree)

Every time I hear the song “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” I wonder about the “presents on the tree” part. On the tree? What does that mean? How would that work? I finally googled it recently and discovered that, indeed, presents used to be hung on the tree or nestled in its branches, but they were small things like dolls and cookies, and for a time there were even containers sold for the express purpose of hanging on the tree with small gifts inside. A holdover from that time is the animal crackers box with its string — it was originally made that way as a Christmas promotion, specifically to be hung on the tree! (If you want to read more, check on the great article “Hanging Gifts ON the Tree” at www.twelvedays.com/blogs/news/7040100-hanging-gifts-on-the-tree.)

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO