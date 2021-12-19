ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Brown expected to rejoin Buccaneers in Week 16

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to rejoin the team Monday once his suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols ends, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The NFL banned Brown for three...

Related
FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Watch Tom Brady destroy tablet during shutout loss to Saints

After throwing a fourth-quarter interception against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady threw a tablet on the sidelines. Ever since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, quarterback Tom Brady has always had difficulty playing the New Orleans Saints in the regular season. Yes, he did defeat them in the NFC Divisional Round last year, but Brady is officially 0-4 in the regular season while wearing Tampa’s red and pewter.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Antonio Brown News

Many have been wondering if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold onto Antonio Brown following his suspension for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When Brown was signed to the Buccaneers last season, head coach Bruce Arians said the team wouldn’t be tolerating any non-sense. Does that mean...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL
10NEWS

Buccaneers miss NFC South division championship with loss to Saints

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers fell short against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South division championship with a 9-0 loss. The Bucs (10-3) were looking forward to their first NFC South crown since 2007. Heading into the contest, Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman missed Sunday's game while...
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
NESN

Antonio Brown Situation Outing Bruce Arians As Either Fraud Or Powerless

Bruce Arians talked a real big game last year when he ultimately bent the knee and signed Antonio Brown. Since then, he’s done basically nothing to back up his words. Arians and Brown had a history dating back to their respective runs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it’s a messy one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach’s sheer disdain for Brown made it seem like a longshot Brown would ever end up in Central Florida.
NFL
FanSided

Best memes and jokes from ugly Saints-Buccaneers SNF game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game was far from an easy watch. So, NFL Twitter decided to make some memes during the ugly game. The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football featured a potential clinching scenario. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to defeat the New Orleans Saints, they would win the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. That was an interesting storyline heading into the rivalry matchup.
NFL

