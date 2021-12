CHICAGO (CBS) — The Storycatchers Theatre meets several times a week. They do warmups, vocal exercises, and get to know each other. The teen theater group writes and performs original musicals, developing the script along the way. But, what makes this troupe so special? They do this all from within the Illinois Youth Center correctional facility in Warrenville. “I done wrote stories about my crime that I committed. Or like, what I’ve been through growing up, or stuff that I’ve seen,” said Shawn, a youth participant in the program. “We really can write whatever we want to… Because your story is...

WARRENVILLE, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO