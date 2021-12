Cooking for a group of people can be stressful. You have to consider different dietary requirements and preferences, and of course the occasional picky eater. Not to mention, cooking for a dinner party can be quite a time commitment. So next time you want to prepare a meal that's easy to make, doesn't require much of a time commitment, and will be sure to please even the pickiest eaters, this is the recipe to choose. A roast is guaranteed to impress your guests, and even though this one looks like it takes a lot of effort to make, it's actually pretty simple. But don't worry, we'll let your dinner guests continue to think you spent hours in the kitchen.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO