ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Alexander: A Message For Our Disappointing Political Leaders

By CJ Alexander
dailyutahchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, I started my college experience feeling optimistic, like I could change anything if I wanted to. I planned to study politics at the University of Utah, start a career on Capitol Hill, change the world around me through policy-making and eventually go to Washington, D.C. Needless to...

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Esquire

All Praise to Our Glorious Leader for His Current Vaccine Message

Whether or not Omicron turns out to be the Doomsday Variant, the United States will continue to reap the whirlwind for its poor vaccination rate this winter. Data from the United Kingdom and the United States through previous waves suggest a "decoupling" of case rates and death rates thanks to vaccines and, to some extent, natural immunity from prior infections. That is to say, there are waves of infections that yield, on average, milder illness. We can expect that to continue, particularly if people come around to getting their boosters, but a whole lot of folks out there aren't vaccinated at all. They are significantly more likely to contract the virus, spread it, get hospitalized—putting further strain on a healthcare system at the brink after going-on-two years of this—and die.
PHARMACEUTICALS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Our Voice: What is the Punishment for Trying to Subvert Democracy?

Will Democracy survive the assault already occurring?. That is the question. At stake: whether or not we will continue to have a democracy. That reality lies behind this truth; we need the Voting rights bills stalled in the United States Congress to be passed. Now. There is no higher priority for our Republic than the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the For the People Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act. Without federal protection of our democratic elections, the extreme right will continue to carve away at the very marrow of our democracy.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

The Democratic revolution delusion

Is there an army of 30 million people preparing for revolution if Republicans don’t win the 2024 election?. Incredibly, the leading lights of our liberal media want you to think so. Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd if it was “hyperbolic” to say that the Republican Party is plotting a coup for 2024, NBC News analyst John Heilemann said, “That’s not hyperbolic at all.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Thomas Massie
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Gerrymandering#American Politics#The University Of Utah#Capitol Hill#D C Needless#Oxford High School
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Millions of Americans are ready for the end of democracy

Americans are famous for soldiering through crises. The way we live — the way we work, the way we consume, the way we are entertained, the way we worship — is so interwoven and well-oiled that we don’t have to worry about much else. It is a beautiful, free system, the envy of most of the world. Many of us do not have time, or the inclination, to worry too deeply about problems that do not immediately affect us. Some of our private lives are tragically shaken by events beyond our control — crime, illness, disaster — but the magnetic fields of these private tragedies are small. American society at large moves forward.
POLITICS
Wicked Local

Veteran GOP leaders share takes on policy, politics in Massachusetts

House and Senate GOP leaders named legalization of sports betting and unlocking the voter-approved tax deduction for charitable giving among their top priorities heading into the second year of the legislative session. In a joint interview, House Minority Leader Brad Jones and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr also identified legislation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wizmnews.com

Is Final-Five voting the key to fixing our broken political system?

It is no secret Americans are as divided as ever. That is certainly true in Wisconsin, where just about every political issue seems divided right down the middle. But in the end, little seems to get done, increasing frustration with our politicians who can’t seem to compromise on anything. But there may be a way to hold those we elect to office more responsible to their constituents. It is called Final Five voting. That is a new system for electing our public officials that is being considered in Wisconsin. It is hardly a radical idea and doesn’t require big changes at the ballot box. Under Final-Five voting, you wouldn’t have to choose either a Republican or Democrat candidate. All candidates are listed together. You simply pick your favorite, regardless of party affiliation. Voters can also select their second favorite and third favorite and so on. If after the election one candidate has captured at least 50% of the vote, the race is over. If not, the last place vote-getter is eliminated and the votes retallied. That continues until one candidate has a clear majority. This system would discourage candidates from only pandering to their base and encourage more moderate stances on issues. This bill deserves debate in Madison. Because it is clear that our current system is broken.
ELECTIONS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

McDermott: Three deaths illustrate the strangest political divide of our lifetimes

Dick Farrel was a conservative radio host in south Florida who derided vaccines as a “hoax” and called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a power-tripping lying freak.”. Caleb Wallace was a local celebrity in his community of San Angelo, Texas — a conservative young activist who organized “Freedom Rallies” to oppose vaccine and mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
dbknews.com

Across the political spectrum, our laws are too focused on punishment

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. It’s a question politicians and philosophers have debated for centuries, but in my opinion, the answer is simple. The most basic purpose of government should be to help and protect people. This is what the whole notion of the social contract is based on.
U.S. POLITICS
crowrivermedia.com

LETTER: Changes in our politics

It’s hard to get through a day or even an hour without hearing political debates over something going on. The U.S. House and Senate passed an infrastructure bill with just a few Republican votes. It probably is not a perfect bill, some will say it does not do enough, others will say it’s not necessary or we can’t afford it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy