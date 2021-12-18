Read full article on original website
Related
sporf.com
Tottenham Hotspur: 5 players that could excel at the World Cup
The World Cup is just a month away from kick off! So, we are going to take a look at five stars from each of the “top-six” Premier League sides that could light up the World Cup – and today, we talk about Spurs. The North London...
Osimhen and ‘Kvara’ keep Napoli unbeaten in Serie A
ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
sporf.com
3-0 defeat puts Rangers closer to unwanted Champions League record
Rangers are on the brink of adding their name to the Champions League history books for all the wrong reasons after yet another defeat last night. The Scottish Premier League side lost 3-0 to Serie A leaders Napoli in their UCL Group A encounter. With the defeat, Rangers are still...
sporf.com
Sidemen and YouTube star TBJZL invited to train with Crawley Town
Internet personality and YouTuber Tobi “TBJZL” Brown has received an invite to train with Crawley Town – with a view to playing for the club. In a statement on their website, the League 2 club revealed that Brown, alongside brothers Manny and Jed Brown, will be on trial with their first team on 1 November. If all goes well, Crawley could look to involve the trio in their upcoming FA Cup match on 5 November.
sporf.com
Antonio Conte fumes at VAR, leaves press conference after just one question
Antonio Conte could not hide his frustration at the VAR decision which cost his Spurs side a win in the Champions League last night, exiting his post-match presser prematurely. Tottenham thought they had scored the match-winner – and qualified for the knockout stage – thanks to a Harry Kane strike....
Comments / 0