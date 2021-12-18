Internet personality and YouTuber Tobi “TBJZL” Brown has received an invite to train with Crawley Town – with a view to playing for the club. In a statement on their website, the League 2 club revealed that Brown, alongside brothers Manny and Jed Brown, will be on trial with their first team on 1 November. If all goes well, Crawley could look to involve the trio in their upcoming FA Cup match on 5 November.

