4 Foods Guaranteed To Reset Your Gut Health In 2022

Photo by Sarah Chai from Pexels

Your gut is at the baseline for your overall health. If your gut isn’t working the way it should, everything from your digestion to your skin, and even your mood, will take a hit. The best way to promote a healthy gut is through your diet. Eating lots of gut friendly foods is a longterm investment into your health, so that you can feel your best as you age. “When I think about promoting good digestion, at any age, but most importantly, as we age, I think of whole plant based foods, preferably organic, or free from pesticides,” says Janet Verney, an Advanced Gut Health Course moderator at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and founder of ROOTS2Wellness, “These little morsels are full of life’s energy from the sun and in turn, give us all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients we need to keep us active and strong through life!” We asked different health experts what foods you should be eating to reset your gut health now and feel better for years to come.

“Whole flaxseeds are a great food to add to your diet. They contain fiber, which helps you stay full longer, and they are a great source of heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids.” Says Sarah Williams, MS, RD, founder of Sweet Balance Nutrition. She recommends incorporating flaxseeds into your diet by sprinkling them on top of salads, or adding them to oatmeal.

Fruit

“Fruits are high in fiber, having those same benefits associated with heart health and gut health as oats,” Says Noom Coach Jessica Malloy, MPPD, RDN, LD, “They are full of important vitamins and minerals that your body needs. And they are also full of antioxidants, which help to protect the body’s cells.” Fruit is an easy and cost effective snack that pairs well with yogurt, added into a smoothie, or thrown on your plate during mealtime.

Whole Grains

“Whole grains like oats and brown rice are an excellent source of fiber that promote the good bacteria in our gut and are heart healthy. These starchy carbohydrates give us that wonderful energy we need to keep us going throughout the day.” Verney says. One way to get your whole grains and maximize your benefit is through serving brown rice with rosemary on top. Rosemary has anti-inflammatory properties, is rich in antioxidants, and is reported to be a great memory booster.

Prebiotic Foods

This one is a little more broad, which means that there’s lots of foods to try! “Prebiotic foods are another way to make the good bacteria in the gut do a little happy dance. They nourish this good bacteria and that in turn keeps us fully fueled to have more energy, prevent illness, and reduce the signs of aging.” Verney says. Her favorites are garlic, onion, asparagus, artichokes, broccoli, and beans. The most important thing to remember is that variety is key. Eating nutritious foods that you enjoy, and making sure you get a wide range of protein, vegetables, and fiber, is crucial. When you eat well, your gut will thank you for it.