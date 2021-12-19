ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

4 Foods Guaranteed To Reset Your Gut Health In 2022

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwmp9_0dR0Wr6B00
Photo by Sarah Chai from Pexels

Your gut is at the baseline for your overall health. If your gut isn’t working the way it should, everything from your digestion to your skin, and even your mood, will take a hit. The best way to promote a healthy gut is through your diet. Eating lots of gut friendly foods is a longterm investment into your health, so that you can feel your best as you age. “When I think about promoting good digestion, at any age, but most importantly, as we age, I think of whole plant based foods, preferably organic, or free from pesticides,” says Janet Verney, an Advanced Gut Health Course moderator at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and founder of ROOTS2Wellness, “These little morsels are full of life’s energy from the sun and in turn, give us all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients we need to keep us active and strong through life!” We asked different health experts what foods you should be eating to reset your gut health now and feel better for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkoaG_0dR0Wr6B00

“Whole flaxseeds are a great food to add to your diet. They contain fiber, which helps you stay full longer, and they are a great source of heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids.” Says Sarah Williams, MS, RD, founder of Sweet Balance Nutrition. She recommends incorporating flaxseeds into your diet by sprinkling them on top of salads, or adding them to oatmeal.

Fruit

“Fruits are high in fiber, having those same benefits associated with heart health and gut health as oats,” Says Noom Coach Jessica Malloy, MPPD, RDN, LD, “They are full of important vitamins and minerals that your body needs. And they are also full of antioxidants, which help to protect the body’s cells.” Fruit is an easy and cost effective snack that pairs well with yogurt, added into a smoothie, or thrown on your plate during mealtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVPCH_0dR0Wr6B00

Whole Grains

“Whole grains like oats and brown rice are an excellent source of fiber that promote the good bacteria in our gut and are heart healthy. These starchy carbohydrates give us that wonderful energy we need to keep us going throughout the day.” Verney says. One way to get your whole grains and maximize your benefit is through serving brown rice with rosemary on top. Rosemary has anti-inflammatory properties, is rich in antioxidants, and is reported to be a great memory booster.

Prebiotic Foods

This one is a little more broad, which means that there’s lots of foods to try! “Prebiotic foods are another way to make the good bacteria in the gut do a little happy dance. They nourish this good bacteria and that in turn keeps us fully fueled to have more energy, prevent illness, and reduce the signs of aging.” Verney says. Her favorites are garlic, onion, asparagus, artichokes, broccoli, and beans. The most important thing to remember is that variety is key. Eating nutritious foods that you enjoy, and making sure you get a wide range of protein, vegetables, and fiber, is crucial. When you eat well, your gut will thank you for it.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Which Nuts Are Good for Your Heart? Top 5 Heart-Healthy Nuts

Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. Here are the top 5 healthiest nuts. Almost all nuts contain a good amount of healthy fats and are good for your heart. However, some nuts are healthier than others. Here are the top...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Bacteria#Vitamin#Fruit#Advanced Gut Health#Roots2wellness#Sweet Balance Nutrition#Mppd#Rdn#Ld
Viva El Birdos

Lose 12 Pounds a Week and Slash Diabetes Risk on This Blood Sugar Control Diet

If you hate small portions but would love a smaller waist, Dr. Neal Barnard has an anti-diabetes breakthrough could be your perfect diet. "We’re using food to protect and restore health — and the payoff is huge, particularly if you have or are at risk of type 2 diabetes," reveals the George Washington University researcher and world-renowned expert on plant-based eating.
DIETS
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
DRINKS
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Collagen Production

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that functions to preserve the elasticity of your complexion, effectively fighting against signs of aging. However, as you age, your body begins to produce less collagen which is why we often see sagging skin and wrinkles developing in older people. Thankfully there are methods for boosting collagen under the skin, starting with your skincare routine and extending to your diet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Mashed

These Foods May Help Acid Reflux And Heartburn

According to the Tampa Bay Reflux Center, 10% of Americans experience heartburn daily, 20 to 30% experience it weekly, and nearly everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their lives. Yikes! Even worse, those odds often increase over the holiday season, when most people tend to overindulge in fatty foods and alcohol, which are all common triggers of heartburn (via WebMD).
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Foods to Eat When You're Stressed

Your day is chugging along just fine — and then you receive ​that​ email. Or maybe you're in a particularly busy season of life and your daily stress levels are higher than normal. One way you may choose to soothe your stress: with a snack. Or maybe takeout. Let's be...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
Insider

8 surprising benefits of eating apples, including improving gut health

Apples benefit your gut health since they contain prebiotics that feed good gut bacteria. Apples also contain soluble and insoluble fiber which may help regulate bowel movements. Your immune system may also benefit from eating apples since they contain pectin. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. It turns...
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Before 12pm For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

Typically, we hear a lot about foods you shouldn’t eat in the evening–particularly carbs–but health experts agree that there is one breakfast food that you should avoid earlier in the day because of its effect on your snacking habits, energy, mood and focus. Aka, if you eat these before noon, you just might blow your healthy eating habits (and productivity!) for the rest of the day.
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
osfhealthcare.org

Smart breakfast choices if you have diabetes

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day – and for good reason. You’ve been fasting through the night as you slept, so it’s time to replenish your body so you can get the day off to a good start and hit the ground running.
NUTRITION
healththoroughfare.com

Eat These Foods To Get Vitamin D In Your Diet

Vitamin D is a chemical that humans can’t make themselves – we have to get it from the food we eat, or from our skin when we’re exposed to sunlight. An estimated one billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D, which leaves them at higher risk of developing conditions such as osteoporosis, cancer and heart disease. But there are plenty of foods you can eat that will help boost your levels.
NUTRITION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy