Messi, Neymar, Mbappe’s insane PSG contracts revealed
Some stunning findings in French media have revealed the contracts of PSG trio Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. French outlet Le Parisien shared the financial details of the Ligue 1 side’s star attackers in fascinating reports. All three players receive incredible amounts of money thanks to their recent negotiations with PSG.
Is Manchester United vs Sheriff on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Manchester United can make certain of progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they draw or beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely hit their stride in continental competition this year but sit second in the group behind Real Sociedad.Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Manchester club a 2-0 win in Moldova in September and the Portuguese may return to Ten Hag’s squad. Ronaldo was excluded from the draw with Chelsea after refusing to come on during the win over Tottenham last week, but trained with his teammates ahead of...
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen impresses Chelsea scouts amid transfer rumours
Chelsea look set to up their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after he apparently impressed their scouts in a recent match. According to Calcio Mercato, Osimhen drives scouts “crazy” with the quality of his performances. As a result, the Blues are now pondering a move for the Nigerian as they hunt for a new man to lead the forward line.
Pep Guardiola gives glowing assessment of Jude Bellingham ahead of UCL clash
Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as the Manchester City boss prepares to face the Bundesliga side in the Champions League. Guardiola praised the young England talent for the way in which he has developed whilst plying his trade abroad. “He was 17 when...
