FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For the longest time, the first base position has been considered an offensive juggernaut. Well, maybe not as much recently but this position is on the verge of an influx of prospect talent. It’s possible that five of my top-11 here could debut in 2022 and plenty more in 2023. So while this position for prospects isn’t quite as tantalizing as catcher, there’s still plenty of talent. Leading the way in these top-30 first base prospect rankings is the 2020 #1 overall pick.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO