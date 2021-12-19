ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sitek Phasia Review

By Charles Saufley
premierguitar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analog phaser that walks the waveforms between simplicity and subversive modulations sounds. Unique features and sounds for its price category. Intuitive. Capable of sounds beyond simple phase. High-quality build. Might be expensive for players that don't utilize the most unusual sounds. It's easy to overlook the expressive potential...

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Review: The Avocados

¡Ensalada! (Found Object Records) Crashing along the Southern California coast, the sharp twang and rumbling percussion of ¡Ensalada! opener "Bampheus" conjures daredevil wave riders and surf culture that permeated into Sixties American iconography. There's no reinvention of the wheel as the all-instrumental album serves straight surf rock, lying betwixt a Ventures or Surfites B-side record.
AUSTIN, TX
PC Gamer

Hammerting review

My great hall’s nearly ready, but there’s a problem. I need four pieces of mortar to finish the job. Mortar is made in the foundry, using lime. Lime is made in the arcane workshop, from bonemeal. The bonemeal, of course, is ground out of the bones of dead enemies in the cave farm. And the frustrating thing is that I have the bones to make the bonemeal to make the lime to make the mortar, but for some reason no one’s transporting it. No, in fact, the /really/ frustrating thing is that I seem to have got lost in this cave and wandered into a ‘90s adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlanSnack review

PlanSnack is a free entry in a market that’s gotten quite crowded in the last few years, and it still manages to bring a fresh perspective. It’s simple and easy to use, and doesn’t take a lot of training to get started. In fact, PlanSnack is going to do most of the heavy lifting for you, and can allow you to generate a full business plan in just a few clicks, following simple guidelines. You can also customize your plan in a lot of detail, and will have access to a variety of options for tweaking it to the requirements of different markets, as well as to your own liking. The tool may be a bit simple, but it gets the job done, and doesn’t leave a lot to be desired if you just want something that can produce a plan quickly and effortlessly.
SMALL BUSINESS
gamecritics.com

Wytchwood Review

HIGH Getting the Three (not-so) Little Pigs Their Just Desserts. LOW The lack of closure on a particular plot point. WTF That unicorn’s aim sucks. The crafting genre frequently goes hand-in-hand with the survival genre as developers try to pad out the amount of time players will spend in barren wastelands, but the pure joy of finding items and transforming them into something new can be a good time on its own without constant interruptions from hunger and sleep meters. Wytchwood proves that crafting can stand on its own, and tells a charmingly dark story while doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Premierguitar Listen
thexboxhub.com

Alexio Review

Don’t be fooled by the duck. It might be cute, yellow and fluffy on the cover art for Alexio, but the game is nothing of the sort. This is a mean, spiky little platformer and the duck is just a distraction. Alexio starts with an incomprehensible warning about how...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Townscaper Review

To be clear, Townscaper is less a game and more a toy. It’s a living thing, which reacts to everything you do in surprising ways, but it’s still a toy. If you struggle in games where you are left to your own devices, without objectives, levels, points and unlock trees, then Townscaper is probably best avoided.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Gunk Review

We get to go to so many different worlds. But mostly we are travelling to them as space-assholes: invading, conquering or harvesting them of resources. We rarely get to explore them in the scientific sense, mapping them and logging all the different wildlife. We certainly don’t get to leave them in a better state than when we arrived.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Wildermyth Review

Wildermyth is one of those games I've spotted out of the corner of my eye here & there, and it seemed interesting enough on paper, but with a busy schedule & a small team here at RPG Site, I simply didn't get a chance to check it out when it launched out of Early Access this Summer. However, the word of mouth surrounding this procedurally-generated RPG was so great, I knew I needed to set some time aside to check it out before the year came to a close.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Quad Cities Onlines

Reviews: Poetry

Four collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not only interrogates the official accounts — that the yellow rain that killed between 10,000 and 40,000 people was bee feces — but also questions how truth is constructed. She also layers her own lines over the collages or writes in conversation with fragments from her extensive historical research: "Let things come clean in a scandalous/ tornado of shimmering truth." In spare lines driven by the imperative, Vang indicts the authorities, while also limning generational trauma as the "second child and firstborn in a new land, daughter who keeps looking back at the sky." She makes good on her promise that "myth will not make us/ into marginalia" by asserting her power over the obscuring language of government reports in these masterful manipulations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
godisageek.com

Scarf review

As we’re embracing another winter, a game called Scarf seems completely appropriate. Something warm and cuddly to fend off the frigid chills of the next couple of months. What might not be as handy is a scarf, that can move and morph of its own free will into a mini dragon, with a penchant for absorbing the souls of others. Depends on how snuggly it is, I suppose.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unfathomable Review

Unfathomable is a strategic cooperative board game that sees its players working together to ensure the safety of the S.S. Atlantica and its passengers on a journey across the ocean to Boston in 1913. However, the pull of the Lovecraft-inspired Deep Ones are strong, and some of the players will eventually turn traitor -- causing you and your crew to fight for their lives and to keep the ship afloat.
HOBBIES
yankodesign.com

Innovative Turntable Designs that vinyl collectors need to get their hands on!

There’s something about vinyl that never really goes out of style, and everyone LOVES a quintessential vinyl turntable. They are classic collectibles that have reached iconic status. Any vinyl record owner or audiophile loves to showcase their beloved turntable. After all, they seem to wash everyone over with a wave of nostalgia, and simply take them to another time. One glance at a turntable, and you’re taken on a trip down memory lane, and a very retro one that is. In an ode to these evergreen devices, we’ve curated a collection of stunning turntables that every vinyl collector would love to get their hands on! From a turntable that transforms the sound waves into actual waves modeled onto the surface to a modern turntable that eliminates the fear of analog devices – these unique turntables are a must-have for all vinyl lovers!
ELECTRONICS
chscommunicator.com

“Eternals” Review

Released on Nov. 5, Marvel’s most recent movie “Eternals” took the world by storm. “Eternals” follows a newly introduced group of heroes — the Eternals. The group consists of Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Makkari (Lauren Rildoff), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Sprite (Lia Mchugh).
MOVIES
premierguitar.com

Gibson G-00 and G-200 Review

Solid wood construction and Bozeman-built appeal in more affordable and streamlined designs. Intimate-feeling playing experience. Nice neck. Easy to play. Body shape well suited to austere appointments. Fundamental build quality good, but detail-level work could be much improved. Gibson's history is rich with acoustic instruments built to be accessibly priced....
MONTANA STATE
premierguitar.com

Tech 21 Introduces the Geddy Lee MP40 SansAmp

Tech 21 launches the limited edition Geddy Lee MP40 Signature SansAmp, celebrating the 40th-anniversary of Moving Pictures. Moving Pictures was a milestone album for RUSH that sold over 5 million copies, and a major turning point in Geddy Lee’s bass tone. The Geddy Lee MP40 Limited Edition pays tribute to the album cover, designed by Hugh Syme, with a new black and red color scheme and custom artwork. The all-analog MP40 SansAmp builds upon the original YYZ pedal with a brand new selectable Boost stomp switch that provides a 12dB presence boost for increased top-end distortion. Additionally, engaging the Shape-shifter button gives you 6dB of Schmegilka on top, which, according to Geddy, "is an indefinable thing of awesomeness!"
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy