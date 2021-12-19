Very cool Sunday, temperatures warm up this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You could still see some patchy frost on your windshields this morning, so make sure you warm those cars up before you head out. It will be another chilly start to this Wednesday and temperatures may not move a lot all day, thanks to a northwest wind. Clouds will be around this morning giving way to sunshine later this afternoon. Highs should top out right around 40. Some folks may stay in the upper 30s though.

HAZARD, KY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO