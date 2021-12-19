ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Very cool Sunday, temperatures warm up this weekend

KENS 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were wishing for a white...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

One more cool day before temperatures warm before Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You could still see some patchy frost on your windshields this morning, so make sure you warm those cars up before you head out. It will be another chilly start to this Wednesday and temperatures may not move a lot all day, thanks to a northwest wind. Clouds will be around this morning giving way to sunshine later this afternoon. Highs should top out right around 40. Some folks may stay in the upper 30s though.
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
KMBC.com

A warm holiday weekend approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — QUICK BREAKDOWN:. Dry weather and a gradual warm up into the Christmas weekend. Near-record high temperatures expected Friday afternoon. Early indications of colder air next week with the potential for rain/snow chances to be introduced Monday or Tuesday. The shortest day of the year will...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy