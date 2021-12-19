ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest against COVID restrictions

 2 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters have demonstrated in central Brussels for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
Variety

Netherlands to Enter Strict Lockdown Days Ahead of Christmas

Here we go again. Europe has marked its strictest lockdown yet over the Omicron variant, with the Netherlands announcing a Christmas lockdown that will run through to at least mid-January. Non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues, including cinemas, will be closed under the new rules. The Dutch restrictions come into effect on Sunday, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte calling the lockdown “unavoidable” in order to contain the spread of the new variant. “I stand here with a gloomy mind, and a lot of people watching will feel that way too,” said Rutte in a press conference on Saturday. “The Netherlands...
The Independent

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement.The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Sudan then followed a fragile path toward democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.Video footage circulated online purported to show protesters...
Daily Mail

Covid's icy grip on Europe: Winter infections soar on the continent as Belgium rages with anti-lockdown riots, Holland enforces brutal new curbs and Germany bans tourists in desperate bid to slow the march of Omicron

Winter infections are soaring across Europe amid the spread of Covid variant Omicron as countries desperately bid to slow transmission with the introduction of further restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift its Covid restrictions three months ago, but the emergence of the new variant has seen Europe...
Slate

Netherlands Goes Into Lockdown as Restrictions Increase in Europe Amid Omicron Surge

The Netherlands is taking drastic measures to try to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. All non-essential stores and services—including bars, restaurants, gyms, schools, and museums—will be closed from Sunday until the middle of January. “The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday. Rutte made clear the decision was not taken lightly, characterizing it as “terrible for everyone, especially on the eve of the holidays” but it was the best way to prevent things from getting even worse. “We have to act now to prevent a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Without measures, we could be witnessing an uncontrollable situation at the start of January.”
The Independent

Vienna commemorates pandemic victims with a 'sea of lights'

Tens of thousands of Vienna residents turned out Sunday night to participate in a “sea of lights” commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.The event, supported by dozens of civil society organizations, drew more than 30,000 people, according to Austrian media.They organized a chain of more than 13,000 candles stretching around Vienna’s central ring road, one for each person who died in Austria, and observed a moment of silence.The commemoration was also intended to show solidarity with health care workers following several weeks of anti-coronavirus demonstrations in the Austrian capital. On Saturday,...
AFP

'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.  - 2019: Violent clashes - Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
abc17news.com

Protests in east Congo over fears of Rwandan police; 4 dead

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say at least four people are dead after a protest turned violent in Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. The unrest Monday was sparked by fears that police from neighboring Rwanda had entered Congolese territory, a claim that local officials deny. Gunfire rang out across Goma, a city of 2 million people near the Rwandan border early Monday. Demonstrators also put up barricades in several areas of the city. The unrest was sparked after the two countries signed a cooperation agreement last week aimed at fighting cross-border crime.
wcn247.com

France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules

PARIS (AP) — Facing a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places. Officials are also warning of tougher measures if the current surge of infections doesn’t recede. The government dropped efforts to require a health pass for all workplaces, however. French Prime Minister Jean Castex spent Tuesday meeting with mayors and lawmakers to persuade them to support tougher vaccine rules. French travelers and families, meanwhile, are flocking to virus testing tents ahead of the holidays. France currently has 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 60% of the country’s ICU beds are occupied by virus patients.
wcn247.com

Omicron compels Portugal to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is reimposing coronavirus restrictions because of fears over the threat from the omicron variant. The move comes despite the country having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. The country's prime minister announced Tuesday that working from home will be mandatory and discotheques and bars will be closed from midnight Saturday. The measures will be in force at least through Jan. 9. A negative test result must be shown to enter cinemas, theaters, sports events, weddings and baptisms during that period. The prime minister said Portugal is going into an especially difficult period because of COVID-19 surges in other European countries attributed to omicron.
The Independent

Romanian protesters try to storm parliament in outcry over Covid pass

Romanian protesters have tried to force their way into parliament, blocking traffic and vandalising some cars in the capital Bucharest, in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from making a Covid health pass mandatory for workers.Riot police were caught off guard on Tuesday when hundreds of protesters poured in through a yard gate, spray painting cars and forcing security staff to block the building’s entryways. The protesters later left. Police did not use force.While the ruling coalition of centrists and leftists is currently negotiating the terms of a health pass mandate, no such bill is on parliament’s legislative agenda at the...
Reuters

Germany set to restrict contacts for the vaccinated - Scholz

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German leaders are considering tougher contact restrictions and an accelerated booster campaign among other measures after experts warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant could bring critical infrastructure to breaking point. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he supported the likely decision of a meeting of federal and...
