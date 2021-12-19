Readers respond: Imbalance means seniors can help kids

How is it that in 2021 there have been at least 30 school shootings? The amount of terror that kids across our nation are experiencing is egregious. I don’t understand what more has to happen for members of Congress to come together for the children and the future of our nation. This is not an argument about the Second Amendment or a constitutional crisis; it’s about infringing on a person’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” How can we expect students to go to school and learn when they are afraid that a classmate will pose a threat to them?

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO