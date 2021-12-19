ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Readers respond: Imbalance means seniors can help kids

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why is it, when we hear that there will be fewer kids and more old people in Oregon’s future (“Oregon’s population is booming. Not so for kids,” Dec. 10), we...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

3 ways parents can help their kids build resilience, boost mental health

Many parents know all too well that their children and teens are struggling with mental health challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem has become so alarming that U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a 53-page report warning about it. “When the surgeon general puts out a report, they...
KIDS
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Teachers’ union plan is a ploy

Anyone who believes the Portland Association of Teachers union is serious about demanding Fridays be removed as an in-person instructional day for high school students (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30) has little insight into the process of these types of negotiations. This is clearly a cynical ploy to extract other concessions while posturing behind what are touted to be actions in the best interests of children. While there is no doubt many teachers are under duress, it is unlikely most educators would agree that reducing classroom time would in any way benefit students.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Give overworked teachers more help

The Portland Association of Teachers recently proposed replacing eight-period “skinny days” with a flex day for tutorial time and asynchronous learning (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30). This would allow high school students to get individual support and catch up on school work and would create workload relief for teachers. The district rejected it (“‘We just can’t support that’: Portland Public Schools leaders respond to union’s virtual instruction proposal,” Nov. 30). As a student, I’m calling on the district and my fellow constituents at Portland Public Schools to rethink this decision and how this will affect students and teachers long term.
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Post

How parents can help kids through the college test-prep frenzy

This week, a large part of the 2 million students who took standardized tests in 2021 received their scores, driving many of them and their parents into the test-prep frenzy and the unofficial start of the college admissions process. For many, it’s been an ugly beginning. But it doesn’t have...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Duxbury Clipper

Reader’s View: We can help our own and show empathy to a family of refugees

I read Mr. Madden’s “Put those in need here first” with my mouth agape. I’m sure someone far more knowledgeable can explain that these refugees, and policies, are not “illegal” as Mr. Madden asserts. Instead, I’d like to dedicate my 400 words to asking this community: Is empathy learned? Is generosity finite? Is wellbeing a “pie” where some have a large slice and others are deprived?
SOCIETY
Charlotte Stories

How Charlotte Seniors Can Get Help Paying Their Bills

Caregiving is a big industry with a lot of boomers being now called in to provide care to aging family members, community members, or simply seniors who may need help with some key tasks. Instead of feeling anxious and sad about not being able to do their tasks on time...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTVW

Helping kids cope with disasters

After a disaster- families can experience a lot of stress. The CDC says children under eight are at particular risk for mental health disorders like anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Fear, sadness, nightmares, or angry outbursts are all signs a child might not be coping, especially when these symptoms...
KIDS
drweil.com

How Can We Help Kids And Teens During Covid?

The pandemic is affecting the mental health of children and adolescents, how can we help?. The emotional effects on adults of the Covid-19 pandemic (anxiety, depression, irritability) are well known. Researchers have now started looking at the effects on children and teenagers as well. The bad news is that young people are experiencing significant psychological pain due to the pandemic. The good news is that there are proven interventions that can help them overcome their distress.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Student Debt
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Students shouldn’t live in fear

How is it that in 2021 there have been at least 30 school shootings? The amount of terror that kids across our nation are experiencing is egregious. I don’t understand what more has to happen for members of Congress to come together for the children and the future of our nation. This is not an argument about the Second Amendment or a constitutional crisis; it’s about infringing on a person’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” How can we expect students to go to school and learn when they are afraid that a classmate will pose a threat to them?
BEAVERTON, OR
CBS News

Diverse Santas give representation to kids

It's an annual tradition for many kids to visit Santa at a local mall or town square — but some kids never get to meet a Santa that can speak to them, or one they can relate to. Caitlin O'Kane has more on the Santas working to change that.
KIDS
WTAP

Senior organization finds way to help other seniors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many are getting into the giving spirit because of the holidays. Including seniors who want to help others in their age group. The group, “Seniors Bowling for Seniors,” is giving back to those that need assistance. And they are doing this through donations to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Oregonian

Readers respond: It’s time for better public policy

Oregonians have been nothing short of relentless when it comes to voting for real and progressive change. There isn’t some odd little man behind our tacky bumper stickers, kale addiction and cat hair. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of people we elected who seem to confuse an election with an opinion poll and a computer with an Etch-a-Sketch.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
sparkstrib.com

First responders help make Christmas season special for 60 local kids

Sparks police and fire departments come together for Holiday with a Hero event. Last Wednesday, December 8, volunteers from the Sparks Fire and Sparks Police departments gave local kids a Christmas to remember by treating them to a shopping spree at Target at the Legends Outlet in Sparks as part of its annual Holiday with a Hero event. Thanks to the Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks Fire, and Sparks Police Association, 60 kids in the foster care system identified through Washoe County Social Services were each given $100 to buy their own Christmas presents.
SPARKS, NV
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Invest in students, not factories

Intel and other high-tech manufacturers are asking for $52 billion to upgrade their facilities (“Intel’s CEO comes to Oregon, stumping for billions to aid his industry and his company,” Dec. 5). They claim that “semiconductors are the brains behind the technology that permeates all our interactions.” In fact, the real brains behind our technology belong to humans. So why stifle our best brains today? Fifty years from now, when these new factories are outdated and abandoned, the children in school today will still be working. Congress, which is considering showering $52 billion on these tech companies, allocated a paltry $13 million for talented and gifted students in 2020. A bill that supports access to advanced classes for millions of students still awaits action.
EDUCATION
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Recognize Brown for good she’s done

The Dec. 13 letter “Brown’s maskless hypocrisy” criticized Gov. Kate Brown for not wearing a mask during an event in Washington, D.C., using it as proof that mask mandates and other COVID-related executive orders from Gov. Brown are pointless. The facts don’t support that assertion. Oregon has had few COVID-related deaths and cases per 100,000 population compared to most other states. And 65% of our residents are vaccinated, placing us tied for the eighth-highest in the nation, per the New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Focus Daily News

Kids Under pressure – and How YOU Can Help

As children finish school for the year and spend the holidays at home, parents might notice unusually bad behavior in their kids. Our US Surgeon General issued a rare public health advisory last week, prompting the media to cover his statement nationally. Dr. Vivek Murthy said, “Our kids are struggling...
DALLAS, TX
HuffingtonPost

The Toxic Phrases We Need To Stop Saying To Kids

In the course of raising children, all parents say things that we’re not super proud of. Kids are remarkably good at getting under our skin, and we don’t always meet the moment with the kind of grace or compassion we’d like. (To wit: I looked straight in my preschooler’s eyes this morning and told him the police would arrest him for not putting his mittens on.)
KIDS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
69K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy