Those behind Pa.’s state Senate map ignorant about Lehigh Valley and its needs | Boscola

When did it become appropriate to be a sore loser? It used to be considered a character flaw and for good reason. Former President Donald Trump deserves a healthy share of the blame. His continued unwillingness to accept losing the 2020 election seems to be legitimizing the practice, and it’s now trickling down to local politics. Enter Nicole Romanishan, a Republican candidate for Northampton County Council who lost by 31 votes in last month’s election. She’s alleging in a lawsuit that members of her own party contributed to her loss by crossing her name off candidate cards handed out to more than 1,000 Northampton County voters as they went into polling places to vote. The state Republican Party printed the cards with the slate of candidates, and Romanishan says in her suit that the alteration was “motivated by personal and political animus.” Had the cards not been altered, the suit’s theory goes, she could have made up the 31 votes. The cards are campaign materials, not ballots. As far as we’re concerned, those passing out the materials at polling places can do whatever they want with them. Is it odd that members of the county’s Republican Party, including Chairwoman Lee Snover, allegedly altered cards printed by their own party? Absolutely. Is it grounds for a lawsuit? Absolutely not. This is a free-speech case. The lawsuit ought to be dismissed. Romanishan can certainly complain to the state Republican Party. That would be the proper venue. Perhaps the party can address her concerns so that state and local officials are better aligned on the slate of candidates for future elections. As for last month’s election, it’s over and Romanishan lost. She should do something that Trump, the party’s national leader, is incapable of doing: Stop being a sore loser, accept the results gracefully and move on.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO