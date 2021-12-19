ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Those behind Pa.’s state Senate map ignorant about Lehigh Valley and its needs | Boscola

By Express-Times guest columnist
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the better part of 20 years, I have been advocating for an independent citizens commission to fairly draw our legislative lines. The recently released Pennsylvania State Senate map only reinforces everything that I have been saying. No independent commission would have suggested the map proposed for the Lehigh...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Easton, PA
Northampton County, PA
Elections
Allentown, PA
Government
Allentown, PA
Elections
City
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Bethlehem, PA
Elections
City
Allentown, PA
Easton, PA
Government
Northampton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Elections
LehighValleyLive.com

2 new beauty tenants joining Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in 2022

Two businesses, one already known in the Lehigh Valley, will focus on beauty services when opening soon at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Lashes by Gab plans to open its second location by mid-January in space that formerly housed AT&T by the AMC movie theater at the Upper Saucon Township shopping mall. The eyelash business is owned by Gabriella Edwards of Upper Macungie, who opened her initial location at 1331 Roth Ave. in Allentown in 2019.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Tree toss returns to Bethlehem in battle against domestic abuse (PHOTOS)

Competitors stepped inside a ring drawn on the parking lot of More Miles Automotive in Bethlehem, to grip a Christmas tree and send it flying as far as they could. Saturday marked the in-person return of what’s become known as the Peter Kearns Memorial Christmas Tree Toss. Suggested donations of $5 per toss helped raised $1,548 to benefit services for survivors of domestic abuse through Turning Point of Lehigh Valley Inc.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Remember the Pa. lawmaker’s pay increase when you vote in the election of 2022 | Letter

I read with interest a pennlive.com article last month about lawmakers getting the largest pay raise in 25 years. There is some positive argument that pay raises tied to cost-of-living indices are justified for salaried employees. However, when compared to the actual voting days worked (53 for senators and 70 for representatives) it is difficult to justify why Pennsylvania lawmakers trail only California and New York as the highest paid legislators in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Nordenberg
Person
Lisa Boscola
LehighValleyLive.com

COVID vaccinations now required for anyone visiting St. Luke’s hospital patients

If you plan to visit a patient at a St. Luke’s hospital, you’ll need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lehigh Valley-based St. Luke’s University Health Network announced heightened restrictions on Tuesday as new cases surge and the more-transmissible omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the U.S. It’s the second time this month that the hospital network has tightened its visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg-area truck stop allegedly at center of multimillion-dollar insurance scheme

A dozen people from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar insurance scheme that centered around a Phillipsburg-area truck stop. Hundreds of vehicles from 170 different trucking companies claimed to garage at Phillipsburg & Easton Heavy Duty Truck Repair lot on Route 22 to pay lower insurance premiums while they actually parked as far away as New York state and North Carolina, the Warren and Sussex county prosecutors said in a news release Monday announcing the arrests.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

A sore loser’s lawsuit against Northampton County GOP members has no merit | Turkeys & Trophies

When did it become appropriate to be a sore loser? It used to be considered a character flaw and for good reason. Former President Donald Trump deserves a healthy share of the blame. His continued unwillingness to accept losing the 2020 election seems to be legitimizing the practice, and it’s now trickling down to local politics. Enter Nicole Romanishan, a Republican candidate for Northampton County Council who lost by 31 votes in last month’s election. She’s alleging in a lawsuit that members of her own party contributed to her loss by crossing her name off candidate cards handed out to more than 1,000 Northampton County voters as they went into polling places to vote. The state Republican Party printed the cards with the slate of candidates, and Romanishan says in her suit that the alteration was “motivated by personal and political animus.” Had the cards not been altered, the suit’s theory goes, she could have made up the 31 votes. The cards are campaign materials, not ballots. As far as we’re concerned, those passing out the materials at polling places can do whatever they want with them. Is it odd that members of the county’s Republican Party, including Chairwoman Lee Snover, allegedly altered cards printed by their own party? Absolutely. Is it grounds for a lawsuit? Absolutely not. This is a free-speech case. The lawsuit ought to be dismissed. Romanishan can certainly complain to the state Republican Party. That would be the proper venue. Perhaps the party can address her concerns so that state and local officials are better aligned on the slate of candidates for future elections. As for last month’s election, it’s over and Romanishan lost. She should do something that Trump, the party’s national leader, is incapable of doing: Stop being a sore loser, accept the results gracefully and move on.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Pennsylvania State Senate#Pennsylvania Constitution#Senatorial
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy