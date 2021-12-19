BrainTap headset review – Can it unlock areas of your brain with sound and light?

Heat individual rooms safely with the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ceramic Oscillating Tower Heater. This smart home gadget boasts a safe, wobble-free base that works on both hard floors and carpet. So you can feel confident setting it up in any room of the house. What’s more, this tower heater is ETL certified thanks to its tip-over safety switch, cool-touch housing, overheat protection, and more. Meanwhile, with its 1,500-watt PTC ceramic heating technology, it heats up fast. But don’t worry, this gadget is also whisper-quiet while the oscillation circulates air in spaces up to 750 feet. Best of all, you can operate it remotely through the popular Atomi app. There, you can create schedules, power the heater on or off, and more. Finally, through Alexa and Google Assistant, just give it a voice command for hands-free use.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO